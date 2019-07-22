BNZ owner's new $9.9 million boss knows how to turn around a bank

National Australia Bank's incoming chief executive Ross McEwan has rejected suggestions he has picked up a "poisoned chalice" by agreeing to be the bank's new boss.

NAB named McEwan as its new chief executive on Friday. McEwan recently resigned as the boss of the Royal Bank of Scotland after a six-year stint turning around the once-broke UK bank.

The New Zealand-born McEwan, who has a storied career in banking that includes a five-year stint as a senior executive at the Commonwealth Bank, will start in April next year or sooner, depending on when RBS appoints a new boss. He will live in Melbourne once he takes up the top job and under his contract will be able to earn as much a A$9.5 million (NZ$9.9 million).

NAB's top brass has been in flux following the resignations of CEO Andrew Thorburn and chairman Ken Henry in February after they were singled out by the Hayne royal commission into banking for not understanding the level of misconduct within the bank.

NAB is expected to face a raft of civil action and possible criminal charges after it was accused during the commission of misleading the corporate regulator, charging fees-for-no service and breaches of responsible lending laws.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, McEwan said NAB could recover from the reputational damage caused by its misconduct, pointing to the 20 separate regulatory actions RBS faced during his tenure.

"I don't think it's a poisoned chalice at all," McEwan said.

"I don't think it's a broken bank, I think it's a bank that has gone through the royal commission and had questions asked of it as have many other financial institutions in Australia."

Interim NAB CEO Phil Chronican will become chairman in November, replacing Henry. McEwan will also join the NAB board.

"Ross McEwan is the ideal leader for NAB as we seek to transform our operations and culture firmly around leading customer service, experience and products," Chronican said.

"RBS has been through many of the same challenges which NAB now faces around culture, trust and reputation.

PETE MACDIARMID/GETTY IMAGES Ross McEwan "knows what a mess looks like, and once you've seen one you should know how to remedy it", said an analyst.

Before joining RBS, McEwan was the Commonwealth Bank's executive general manager responsible for the bank's branch network, contact centres and third party mortgage brokers.

Like NAB, the Commonwealth Bank came in for stiff criticism during the banking royal commission, including over issues in parts of the bank that involved products and operations overseen by McEwan at the time.

"I was there when we did have some difficulties around some of the financial investment advice that was given, mainly around the lending."

"It wasn't a good time from a banking perspective but I learned a huge amount from that. It goes back to making sure that you've got product and service that meets the needs of the customers, not just the need of the bank."

McEwan has been credited with conducting one of the biggest UK turnarounds in history, streamlining the bank's international operations. In 2017 the taxpayer-majority owned bank posted its first profit after nearly a decade of losses.

PETE MACDIARMID/GETTY IMAGES McEwan will live in Melbourne, and will be able to earn as much a A$9.5 million (NZ$9.9 million).

Leading bank analyst Brett Le Mesurier from Shaw and Partners said it was a great appointment by NAB. Chronican and McEwan were a good combination as they were both respected bankers, he added.

"Analysts have been waiting for this announcement ever since Ross resigned from RBS in April," Le Mesurier said.

McEwan's handling of RBS's problems would hold him in good stead at NAB, the analyst said.

"He knows what a mess looks like, and once you've seen one you should know how to remedy it."

NAB's shares rose on the announcement to close up 2.19 per cent, or 59 cents, to A$27.51.

McEwan pipped NAB executive Anthony Healy to the top job after the bank's head of consumer banking and former NSW premier, Mike Baird, ruled himself out. Medibank's chief executive Craig Drummond was also thought to be a contender.