Grounded: Air New Zealand's two years of turmoil dealing with Rolls Royce engines issues

It started in 2017 with a diverted flight and some leaked photos of a damaged engine.

Two years later and Air New Zealand is still grappling with an engineering crisis which just won't go away.

On Monday Air New Zealand's Dreamliner engine issue reared its head again with the airline announcing it would be cancelling more than 80 international flights, affecting 14,000 passengers, due to ongoing problems affecting 10 Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines fitted to its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet.

It is the latest in a series of engine-related travel disruptions for Air New Zealand over the past two years, with more 200 flights cancelled in that time, thousands more disrupted and tens of thousands of customers' travel plans thrown into turmoil.

Air New Zealand has warned there could be further disruptions to its schedule and, based on a Rolls Royce statement earlier this month, that may mean another year of engine woes.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand has 13 Boeing 787-9 in operation. It took delivery of its first one in 2014.

On November 7 Rolls-Royce said a final fundamental issue to be address on the Trent 1000 TEN, fixing a high pressure turbine blade (HPT), was being postponed until 2021.

"Based upon recent testing and our detailed technical evaluation we are resetting financial and operational expectations for the Trent 1000 TEN based on a more conservative estimate of final HPT durability," Rolls Royce said.

Air New Zealand's Rolls Royce engine saga started on December 5, 2017 when an Air New Zealand flight to Japan had to return to Auckland International Airport after one of the engines on the 787-9 Dreamliner failed and had to be shut down. Leaked photos showed damage to the engine and turbine blades.

In July 2014 Air New Zealand, which is 52 per cent state-owned, became the first airline in the world to take delivery of the much anticipated but long delayed 787-9. The diverted Tokyo-bound flight was the airline's first Dreamliner to enter service.

The following day another Air New Zealand Dreamliner bound for Buenos Aires also had to turn back to Auckland when problems arose with an engine.

In the months following Air New Zealand, along with other international airlines, had to carry out earlier than expected maintenance on Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to Dreamliner aircraft, after engine blades showed signs of corroding or cracking prematurely.

DEAN KOZANIC/STUFF Up to five Air New Zealand 787-9 Dreamliners have been grounded at any one time over the past two years.

Airlines had to ground their Dreamliners while engines underwent refurbishment at Rolls-Royce engineering hubs, in Air New Zealand's case that meant sending its engines to Singapore.

Air New Zealand has been forced to ground as many as five 787-9s at any one time during the whole saga and has been operating lease aircraft to minimise the impact on customers.

In 2018 Europe's air-safety regulator ordered airlines that operate a type of Trent 1000 engine known as Package C to carry out earlier than usual maintenance checks on the engine.

Rolls-Royce said at the time 380 engines globally were impacted by the directive, including nine in the Air New Zealand 787 fleet.

By September all of Air New Zealand's Package C engines had newly designed replacement blades fitted which meant those engines no longer required a programme of more frequent checks.

Also in September Rolls-Royce said it would take longer than expected to get aircraft fitted with the newer Trent 1000 TEN up and running again.

Rolls-Royce faced £2.4 billion (NZ$4.9b) in extra costs as a result of the engine problems.

Air New Zealand has refused to say whether it would seek damages from Rolls-Royce or Boeing but aviation experts have said that compensation could be on the cards.

On Monday the airline said Rolls-Royce required operators of its Trent 1000 TEN engines to carry out more frequent maintenance due to an issue with the engine's turbine blades.

Some of Air New Zealand's engines would need to be inspected in December and January and then serviced by Rolls-Royce overseas but the UK-headquartered manufacturer had no capacity to alleviate the pressure.

Rolls-Royce also had no replacement engines available while maintenance work was undertaken and there was a significant backlog of repair services.

E tū, the union for cabin crew, said the grounding of Air New Zealand's Dreamliners was a major challenge for 787-9 cabin crew.

E tū head of aviation Savage said there were 650 Dreamliner cabin crew in the union and they were currently in pay negotiations with the airline.

"Crew are not paid enough for the work they do, and this latest round of engine problems will almost certainly see the company looking to limit costs even more," Savage said.

He said there was also a risk of some redundancies if crews could not be redeployed to other fleets or if lease aircraft couldn't be found.

However, an Air New Zealand spokeswoman said it was doing everything it could for crew, including providing the opportunity to take more annual leave, taking extended leave without pay, working reduced hours or moving to another aircraft fleet where possible.

Air New Zealand has eight firm orders for new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners with an option to increase the number of aircraft from eight to up to 20 but it has chosen not to have them fitted with Rolls-Royce engines. The new aircraft would instead be powered by General Electric's GEnx-1B engines.