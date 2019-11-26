Trade Me cops critcism for making changes to its privacy policy

Changes to Trade Me's privacy policy come into effect on December 9.

Trade Me users are criticising the auction website for its plans to mine their personal information so it can send them targeted ads.

Over the past few days Trade Me has been emailing customers who are opted out of its privacy option to inform them of changes to its privacy policy. From December 9 Trade Me would be able to collect their personal information to send them targeted advertising, the email said.

Users who are opted into the privacy option agree to Trade Me using their personal information, including cookie data and location, to send targeted advertising and disclose their information to trusted third parties using Trade Me.

Those who opted out in the past had not been sent relevant advertising because Trade Me hadn't been able to access personal information, the email said.

"It's often expected by our customers that we tailor our own marketing in this way, and we think it's reasonable too, so we're changing our policy to reflect this," it said.

Trade Me's privacy policy says information it collects includes among other things: details about customers' location information, IP address, hardware and software information, device information, device event information, and the pages, applications or services viewed or engaged with. It also tracks when customers used its services and their access times.

"So, for example, we'll be able to use your personal information to customise a Trade Me Insurance ad to you while you're on Trade Me Motors."

Andrew Hodgkinson, who has been a Trade Me user for about 10 years, said he had opted out of the privacy option in the past and was appalled at Trade Me's "extremely tone-deaf" decision to change its stance and start using all users' personal data.

"It just seems so out of touch and such a strange thing for them to do," Hodgkinson said.

He said he did not trust what Trade Me would use his personal data for.

"I have no way of knowing what exactly they are doing with that data," Hodgkinson said.

He said he would most likely delete his Trade Me account and use Facebook's marketplace instead because the US tech giant already had access to his data.

Other Trade Me users were quick to take to social media to express their concern at the privacy policy changes.

In May Trade Me was bought for $2.56 billion by British private equity firm Apax Partners.