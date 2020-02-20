Qantas and Jetstar trans-Tasman flights reduced due to coronavirus

Qantas has reduced capacity to New Zealand by 6 per cent, while its capacity to Asia will reduce by 15 per cent from now until at least the end of May.

Qantas will reduce flights to New Zealand by 6 per cent with cancellations on three New Zealand routes while its subsidiary Jetstar will reduce trans-Tasman flights by 5 per cent.

Qantas Group announced the changes on Thursday as part of wider temporary reductions to flights across Asia in response to a drop in demand due to coronavirus.

There would be cancellations on Qantas' Sydney-Auckland, Melbourne-Auckland and Brisbane-Christchurch routes, it said.

The Australian flag carrier made the announcement as part of its half year financial results, where the impact of coronavirus was estimated at between A$100 million (NZ$105) to $150m profit before tax for the full 2020 financial year.

The impact would have been greater had it not been for softer fuel prices, the airline said.

The novel coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, which is believed to have originated from a live animal market in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 75,000 people globally and killed more than 2000, according the the World Health Organisation.

It's had a huge impact on global air travel and prompted numerous airlines to stop flying to China. In order to stop the spread of the virus some nations, including New Zealand, are refusing entry of foreign travellers who have come from mainland China, dealing a massive blow to Chinese airlines in particular.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said the airlines were taking action to limit exposure to softening markets.

"Coronavirus resulted in the suspension of our flights to mainland China and we're now seeing some secondary impacts with weaker demand on Hong Kong, Singapore and to a lesser extent Japan. Other key routes, like the US and UK, haven't been impacted."

Weakness was emerging in domestic demand so Qantas and Jetstar capacity was being adjusted for the second half of the 2020 financial year, he said.

This would also include some cancellations.

Customers with existing bookings who were impacted by the reductions would be contacted directly and offered alternatives.

For international bookings, customers can move flights to another date or connect through another Australian city.

Qantas posted an 2020 interim net profit after tax of $445m for the six months to December 31, 4 per cent down on the $463m profit made in the same period in 2018.

Qantas capacity to Asia will reduce by 15 per cent from now until at least the end of May and its only route to mainland China (Shanghai) would remain suspended for the same period.

The sudden capacity reduction would have an impact on staff, which the airline was trying to minimise through annual leave.

On Tuesday Air New Zealand said it was reducing its capacity to Hong Kong and further reducing its Shanghai service due to the impact of coronavirus on customer demand.

Hong Kong services, currently operated by Cathay Pacific as Air New Zealand gets its Rolls Royce engines repaired, will resume on Air New Zealand aircraft from March 29 and would be adjusted from seven return services per week to four return services per week from April 21 to May 31.

Its Shanghai route was currently suspended until March 29 and its reinstatement would depend on a change in status of international travel restrictions.

Air New Zealand has not announced any other adjustments to its network as a result of coronavirus.

It will announce its 2020 interim result on February 27.