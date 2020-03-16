Accountancy: More than a numbers game

The past 10 years have seen a paradigm shift when it comes to the daily tasks of accountants. The advent of online accountancy tools such as Xero has meant that accountants have moved from being "numbers machines" to trusted advisers who can offer clients broader invaluable insights for thriving in the 21st century.

Accounting firm BDO are leading the way when it comes to innovative accounting solutions. They pride themselves on their inclusive culture, which puts staff wellbeing at the centre of their practice.

"Ninety-two per cent of our staff reported that they are proud to work for BDO," says Phil Boyd-Clark, BDO's head of people and capability.

Justin Martin, who was recently named a future leader by Chartered Accountants of New Zealand magazine Acuity, is an example of the organisation's commitment to supporting their staff. Martin has been with BDO since he graduated, and has recently been made a partner at BDO in Wellington; an acknowledgement of the skills and innovative thinking that he's brought to the organisation.

He's spearheaded Colour Accounting, a teaching tool that uses colours to illustrate different aspects of accounting, in order to educate clients and other non-accountants.

"We're working with a lot of owner managed businesses so the decisions we help inform make a real difference to our clients. This programme has led to a 90 per cent increase in knowledge for those who attend the course," says Martin. "It's a really effective way to teach people the basics of what we do."

Boyd-Clark says that BDO is committed to graduates' success from the first day they arrive in the office

"We have an open-door policy and we take a trusting approach from day one.

Graduates who have decided to join BDO say that our culture is really important, reporting that they have experienced a relaxed and familiar environment, where they have a strong sense of belonging, and an open-door culture."

He says that BDO is focused on "looking at our people as the individuals they are".

"We really want our people to enjoy and benefit from a balanced 'work-life blend'. If people are encouraged to rest, they are actually more productive than people who are forced or force themselves to be 'on' all the time."

This commitment to employee wellbeing, coupled with the opportunities BDO offers graduates, make it an ideal fit for those who are wanting to make their mark in 21st century accounting.

"The perception that opportunities within the industry are reducing and will continue to reduce is simply wrong. The opportunities in the accounting industry over the next decade and beyond are phenomenal," says Boyd-Clark. "It's a constantly evolving industry and the future is exciting."

