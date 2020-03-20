How businesses can deal with COVID-19

COVID-19 is a unique challenge to business. BDO shows how business can mitigate risks and lead your company through the crisis.

COVID-19 represents a unique challenge to business. Adam Davy from BDO discusses the best ways to mitigate risks and lead your company through the crisis.

In the boom times, it's easy to forget about the inevitability of "shocks". With the economy ticking along nicely for the last decade, and the GFC a distant memory, the future looked bright for the New Zealand economy.

Enter COVID-19.

Our economic fortunes are inextricably linked to the rest of the world. With leading economists predicting an international recession, as workplaces close and people go into lockdown mode to prevent the virus spreading, it's likely we'll follow suit.

Throughout the country, businesses are feeling the pressure. International trade has slowed dramatically, and those that rely on goods produced offshore are being left high and dry.

Concurrently, it's predicted that people will hunker down and watch their dollars. This will create a unique phenomenon: no supply, no demand.

Adam Davy is the head of advisory and director of innovation for BDO New Zealand. He agrees that the current shock represents a significant risk to business. But, if handled skilfully, it also can offer opportunities to make changes that could have positive flow-on effects once the threat has passed.

"It's important to be aware that this is a stressful time for people, and that people will respond to this stress in different ways. But it's also important to not be paralysed by fear, and to look at things with a critical eye. Think frugally, put plans on hold, act sensibly."

Davy says that the first priority for business leaders is to look after their people. It's vital for staff to know that you are addressing the situation, so they don't go into "panic mode" and let things spiral out of control.

COVID-19 will undoubtedly create a business slow-down, which may be an opportunity for reflection.

In times of growth, says Davy, inefficiencies and bad work habits can become established as staff hurry to keep up the pace. In this slowdown, there may be opportunities to develop workplace efficiencies, and allow people to explore flexible work options.

"Now would be a great time to upgrade to cloud-based products, for example," says Davy.

Davy admits that businesses carrying a high level of debt are likely to find the immediate future challenging.

"COVID-19 is a long way off being under control. The debt impact is bound to hurt businesses, but those with funds to cover catastrophes should be able to weather this."

The current shock will also allow good leaders to shine.

"These leaders will need to concentrate on essentials. There may have to be a delay to pay rises, for example, to ensure that the business keeps running. The most important thing is doing what is good for your people. Keep an eye on the negative indicators, and act accordingly. See this as a good challenge for your business and management skills and take appropriate action."

BDO has developed a microsite with practical guides to help businesses identify, address, and navigate the risks posed by COVID-19. You can access the microsite here: https://www.bdo.nz/en-nz/covid-19.