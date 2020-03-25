Coronavirus: Sistema workers walk off job over close proximity conditions and no personal protective equipment

PM Jacinda Ardern told the public to ‘support others’ after she announced the Covid-19 alert level will raise to level four in 48 hours.

Workers at plastic container manufacturer Sistema have walked off the job over coronavirus concerns.

As the country prepares to go into lockdown and Kiwis are being encouraged to stay at home and keep two metres away from anyone outside of their bubble.

However, E tū national secretary Annie Newman says workers at Sistema's Auckland factory have been told to keep working on production lines, often standing less than a metre apart for hours at a time.

SUPPLIED Sistema workers have walked off the job over concerns about unsafe work conditions.

Workers asking about being provided personal protective equipment had been told by the company to "wait and see" what the Government advice was, she said.

Workers had also been told by Sistema that it was an essential business, Newman said.

SUPPLIED Sistema Manufacturing facility in south Auckland.

"With this being clearly unacceptable, workers have now gathered in the carpark and some have gone home."

Sistema has been approached for comment.

When asked about allegations Sistema was claiming to be an essential service Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said "off the bat" she wasn't able to say whether it had direct involvement in essential services.

"We are trying to limit to the best of our ability any workplace that is open to really stick to essential services," Ardern said.

Since Monday New Zealand has been at alert level 3 meaning alternative ways of working are required and some non-essential businesses should close.

On Wednesday, when it moves to level 4, workplaces must close except for essential services.

Sistema was bought for $660 million in 2017 by a United States Fortune 500 company.

E tū organisers are assisting the workers, including by making sure that they are practising physical distancing while on strike, Newman said.

In 2018, of the 500 production staff that worked at its purpose built Mangere plant, about 200 were union members.

Newman says Sistema's behaviour was "abhorrent".

"E tū is appalled by the brazen lack of respect and common decency from Sistema," Newman said.

"All workers have a right to healthy and safe work. It is as clear as day, from the Government advice we are all receiving, that the conditions described by E tū members at Sistema are far from adequate."

Newman said Sistema's behaviour put not just the workers but the general public at risk.

"This is not just about our workers, it's about their families and communities.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Kiwis will die because of employers like this not taking Covid-19 seriously."