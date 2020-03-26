Coronavirus: NZ market closes nearly up 4% following Wall St rise after historic stimulus package nears

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc with economies, resulting in volatility on the stock markets.

The New Zealand sharemarket closed 3.97 per cent higher on Thursday - the third day of consecutive gains.

The see-sawing NZX bounced 3.3 per cent on Thursday after United States lawmakers came closer to a historic economic stimulus package. Investors extended the gains made on Wednesday which saw the NZX-50 close 1.7 per cent higher.

Thursday's optimism was led by Wall St, where news about the US$2 trillion package saw the Dow Jones index spike 4.9 per cent, its biggest intra-day percentage jump since 1933.

However, the rally faded as a last-minute dispute threatened to hold up the package up in Congress.

The Dow ended up 2.4 per cent and the S&P 500, which tracks the stocks of 500 large US companies, closed up 1.2 per cent, bringing its two-day gain to 10.6 per cent.

Here, all eyes were on Auckland Airport which has decided to suspend selected major capital expenditure projects, including its high-profile second runway.

The battered airport stock rose 5 per cent to $5.72 as it showed it was making cuts to help it survive a dramatically reduced number of flights.

Air New Zealand, which announced overnight it was cutting its schedule back 95 per cent for the next two months, rose 5 per cent to 92c.

Shares in The Warehouse fell 17 per cent or 36c to $1.66 as the company was forced to admit it would have to close for the Government lockdown.

The retailer made a 52c gain on Tuesday when it initially stated it would remain open as an essential business, saying Thursday that the mistake had been made in good faith.

Port of Tauranga Limited also withdrew its earnings guidance for the year to June 30, 2020 due to the impact of Government measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Port of Tauranga, which is classified as an essential service, was operating under the lockdown, despite some of its customers suspending shipping during the lockdown.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns said the company remained in a strong position to weather the impact of the pandemic.

Last week it paid an interim dividend of $40.8 million.

Global stock markets have been highly volatile as a result of the Covid-19 virus pandemic, which has brought global air travel to its knees and forced countries into lockdown as authorities attempt to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Overnight US investors were encouraged that the Senate was close to a vote to provide crucial aid to help US businesses deal with damage caused by the coronavirus.

The package would be the largest in US history, including a one-time payout of up to US$1,200 for most American adults.

The bill also includes more than US$377 billion for small businesses, US$150 billion for local, state and tribal governments and US$130 billion for hospitals.

The S&P-500 is now down 23 per cent since setting a record high a month ago, the Dow is down 25 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 17.7 per cent.