Smiths City, feeling coronavirus lockdown pain, gets extension from ASB

New Zealand homeware retailer Smiths City has secured support from its bank, ASB, but is looking for more funding while its stores remain shut amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Smiths City was put on a trading halt on Friday, but shares were due to resume trading on Monday after the announcement.

The retailer did not fit the classification of an essential business, so was forced to close its stores and distribution centres, and halt online trading, while the country was in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Smiths City had warned even before New Zealand entered alert level 4 that its sales and customer numbers were falling because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ASB has agreed to delay by four weeks the repayment of $1.5 million of Smiths City's $65 million Senior Secured Facility, due on Tuesday.

Smiths City believed it had enough capital to cover its debts, but said its capital structure was not sustainable and it had to secure more funding. It was working with PWC to develop a plan.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an unforeseen and unprecedented shock to the business and – like many other businesses – is posing immense challenges," said chief executive Roy Campbell.

"ASB's extension of the facility demonstrated its willingness to support Smiths City through this extraordinary period and give Smiths City the space to engage in discussions with potential investors."

Almost all its 465 employees have been stood down on 80 per cent of their salary or wage entitlements. A skeleton staff remained working on business continuity.

The retailer had already been trying to manage expenses and cashflow.

Smiths City's 1970s-style shops suited New Zealand's regional heartland, but the company had struggled to crack the Auckland market where it competed with Australian chains.

The company posted a net loss of $2.16 million for the six months ended October 31, while revenue fell to $95.1 million from $114.2 million a year earlier following the closure of two stores.

Smiths City loans and other borrowings stood at $65.0 million at the end of the first half, and later fell by $3 million, while its cash rose to $9.2 million from $2.3 million a year earlier.

Also on Friday, fellow retailer Kathmandu said it was cutting costs aggressively as it felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business.