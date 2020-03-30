Coronavirus: $1.20 minimum wage increase to hit already struggling employers, manufacturing association says

Already reeling before the announcement of a nationwide lockdown some hospitality businesses are now worried about their long-term viability.

The Government should postpone an upcoming $1.20 minimum wage increase to ease the pressure on businesses already struggling through a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the Employers and Manufacturers Association says.

On Wednesday New Zealand went into a minimum 4-week lockdown period in order to contain the spread of Covid-19, forcing non-essential workplaces to shut their doors.

Just one week after New Zealand went to alert level 4, businesses are about to be dealt an added cost when the minimum wage increases from $17.70 an hour to $18.90.

The increase is the second in a series minimum wage hikes over three years which will result in an overall 20 per cent increase to the lowest paid workers.

The Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) said the planned increase on Wednesday should be postponed.

EMA chief executive Brett O'Riley said it may be politically difficult for the Government to halt the planned increase but it was the right thing to do to help stressed employers.

The EMA, which represented more than 7000 businesses, was taking up to 1500 calls and emails a day from employers trying to retain staff and keep operating on little or no revenue, O'Riley said.

Businesses in the tourism, accommodation and hospitality sectors, which were high users of minimum wage labour, would be hit particularly hard, he said.

"A minimum wage increase of this scale at such a critical time just does not make sense."

The increase should be delayed of six to nine months, he said.

On Sunday former Minister of Finance Steven Joyce said the Government must cancel the minimum wage hike.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has provided guidance for businesses which may struggle updating their payroll systems, or are facing financial difficulties due to alert level 4.

During the lockdown, businesses must still pay workers for the work they do but some may not be able to process the raise due to the restrictions.

"If employers are unable to process the change, pay can be backdated when they can," its website says.

"If employers cannot process the raise in time, we encourage them to openly and honestly communicate with their employees."

Employers should process the increase as soon as they were able to do so. Employers would need to pay employees back for any hours that were worked, but for which the required pay rate could not be processed at the time."

Many businesses will be accessing the Government's wage subsidy scheme, which supports employers and their staff to guarantee income for employees unable to work during Covid-19 outbreak.

The Government requires businesses to retain the workers they receive the subsidy for, and if possible to pay at least 80 per cent of their pre-Covid-19 income.