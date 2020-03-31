Coronavirus: Air New Zealand tweaks wording on job losses reflecting 'bleaker' Covid-19 outlook, union says

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says airline could shrink by 30 per cent to weather Covid-19 pandemic.

Air New Zealand has changed its stance on expected job losses as a result of a "bleaker" coronavirus outlook, a union says.

In an email to staff sent on Monday evening Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said this week it would start the process of materially reducing its workforce due to the impact Covid-19 was having on the airline.

"Clearly, we will be smaller for some time and we will need fewer staff," Foran said.

JOHN ANTHONY/STUFF Air New Zealand on Saturday carried just 670 passengers on its domestic network.

"We expect that even in a year's time we will be at least 30 per cent smaller than we are today."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Air New Zealand passenger numbers fall by 50,000 in February

* Air New Zealand plane leaves for Shanghai loaded with exports

* Air New Zealand's idle jets all parked in a row

* Air NZ confirms eight employees tested positive for virus

In an earlier email to staff sent on March 16 Foran said the airline's workforce of 12,500 would reduce by "up to" 30 per cent - equating to about 3750 staff.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says its the most difficult time he's experienced.

E tū assistant national secretary Rachel Mackintosh said the change in wording to "at least 30 per cent" reflected a worsening outlook for the airline.

"They said that it's getting bleaker by the day," Mackintosh said.

Foran's most recent email said the company's annual revenue was expected to fall from about $5.8 billion to less than $500m - a 90 per cent reduction - as a result of Covid-19.

"That's right - a drop of more than $5b dollars. This has the potential to be catastrophic for our business unless we take some decisive action."

International tourism made up two thirds of the airline's revenue and countries were likely to take a "cautious" approach to international tourism over the next year.

The only way there would be an improvement in revenue in 2020 would be if Kiwis embraced domestic travel after the level four alert was lifted, he said.

"Therefore, we are planning to be a domestic airline with limited international services to keep supply lines open for the foreseeable future."

It could take years before Air New Zealand returned to the size it was before Covid-19, he said.

Air New Zealand has reduced its international network to just 11 routes and its domestic capacity has been significantly scaled back and is currently accessible to essential workers and freight only.

On March 20 Air New Zealand secured a loan from the Government worth up to $900m.

Foran said it was expected the airline would need to begin drawing on that within months because its outgoings were so high - monthly labour costs alone were $110m.

"Every dollar we use from this loan facility comes with interest (more than double current interest rates for a household mortgage) and must be re-paid."

Mackintosh said E tū, which represented 5000 Air New Zealand workers, was calling on Air New Zealand to take advantage of a Government Covid-19 wage subsidy which pays companies $585.80 per week for full-time employees.

The subsidy is paid as a lump sum and covers 12 weeks per employee.

"We're saying they shouldn't be going hard and going early," Mackintosh said.

By taking the subsidy Air New Zealand could delay redundancies by up to 12 weeks and in that time listen to staff about innovative ways to keep more people employed, she said.

"They have $1b in the bank. They have access to $70m worth of wage subsidy and a $900m dollar taxpayer loan to fall back on.

"To formally initiate redundancy talks while so many workers are on lockdown at home would be a mistake. It's just wrong."

Air New Zealand had made out as though it was working collaboratively with unions but that was not the case, she said.

"At this point they've just decided to be unilateral."

The company should also use the Government loan to keep staff employed, she said.

Foran said Air New Zealand's "large scale reduction" of its workforce would begin this week in the international regions, meaning staff employed outside of New Zealand.