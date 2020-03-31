Kathmandu in trading halt, flagged coronavirus impact last week

Shares in outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Kathmandu, hit by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, have been put on a trading halt.

The halt was put in place minutes after market trading began on Tuesday, at 10.02am, the NZX said.

Kathmandu shares had been up 9.8 per cent at $1.12.

The trading halt was put in place ahead of a material announcement by Kathmandu.

READ MORE:

* Ezibuy continues to sell and ship despite not being an essential service

* The week in review: one nation under a lockdown

* Coronavirus: Why do fruit and vegetable prices seem so high?

SUPPLIED The trading halt was been put in place ahead of a material announcement by Kathmandu.

It would be lifted after the announcement, or by the market open on Thursday if the announcement was not released by that point.

On Friday, Kathmandu said it was cutting costs aggressively.

All Kathmandu's New Zealand stores closed on March 24, and its Australian stores closed on Friday.

Online sales continued in Australia, Europe and the United States, but had been suspended in New Zealand in accordance with government guidelines.

Only retailers considered an essential service, such as supermarkets, were permitted to trade during the alert level 4 lockdown, but as guidelines have been updated there has been confusion about what stores can open.