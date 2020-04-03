Tourism Holdings to exit international RV rental platform Togo

Campervan and tourism company Tourism Holdings has reached a deal to quit its international technology joint venture, Togo Group, so it can focus on business in New Zealand and Australia.

THL has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with the tourism industry drying up due to lockdowns and border closures. It said on Friday that it did not expect to breach its financial covenants this year.

The company, which operates the Maui, Britz and Mighty rental brands, and makes and sells recreational vehicles, saw a significant profit decline for the six months even before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, which it blamed in part on the performance of its newly formed Togo.

Togo Group is the company's global technology and RV fleet management operation, which it co-owned with Thor Industries, the largest RV manufacturer in North America.

The aim of Togo Group was to create a technology platform for road-based travel and outdoor tourism which travellers could use to make it easier to own, rent, and maintain recreational vehicles as well as more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips.

Togo Group also leased its services to tourism businesses to enable them to better manage their RV fleets.

THL said on Friday that it would receive a US$6 million (NZ$10 million) payment from Thor Industries, and had no obligation to invest any more into Togo.

In addition, Thor would pay about US$600,000 a year to THL as a dividend, for up to four years.

"We believe that there remains substantial opportunity with Togo Group and our relationship with our joint venture partner Thor remains very strong," said THL chief executive Grant Webster.

"This realignment of Togo Group allows both thl and Thor to shift their digital strategies to become more aligned with their respective businesses, and allows both to focus on their respective balance sheet strengths."

THL would keep rights to the Togo fleet management and booking system, as well as peer-to-peer RV rentals platform Mighway, in New Zealand and Australia, along with other assets.

A "significant number" of employees have been put on discretionary leave, furloughed, or left the business. The changes were expected to cut labour expenses by about 60 per cent over the next 12 weeks.

The company has temporarily closed its Kiwi Experience and Waitomo Group operations, and arranged reductions or deferrals in rent for a number of properties

It was confident it would not breach its financial covenants this financial year, with up to $306 million of debt available compared with current net debt of about $200 million.