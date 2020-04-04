Coronavirus: American Airlines postpones launching Auckland and Christchurch routes

Pandemic causes unprecedented crisis in the airline industry, with thousands of passengers going nowhere because of grounded fleets.

American Airlines has delayed the launch of two New Zealand routes, costing the tourism sector an estimated $150 million in lost visitor spending.

The Texas-based airline had planned to launch in October a non-stop service from Los Angeles to Christchurch and a direct Dallas to Auckland service.

The seasonal Christchurch service was scheduled to fly three times per week from October through to March 2021 on a Boeing 787-8.

The daily Auckland flight announced in October was planned to operate during the popular northern winter travel period.

The seasonal Christchurch service was forecast to bring in an extra $52m in visitor spending into New Zealand.

The Auckland service was expected to generate around $121m for New Zealand each season.

However, both routes had been postponed until winter 2021 as part of sweeping capacity reductions to address "record low customer demand", the airline said.

Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on the global aviation industry with many airlines not expected to make it through the crisis.

American Airlines also suspended more than 60 per cent of international capacity for the peak summer travel season which included an 80 per cent reduction in Pacific capacity.

"These changes are due to significantly decreased customer demand as well as government travel restrictions — both related to the coronavirus pandemic."

Its existing Los Angeles-Auckland service would resume at the end of October, the airline said.