Coronavirus: Air New Zealand and TVNZ apply for Covid-19 wage subsidy

$4.8 billion has been paid out as part of the government's wage subsidy scheme in two weeks.

Air New Zealand and TVNZ are applying for the Covid-19 wage subsidy which could result in payouts totalling more than $90 million.

An Air New Zealand spokesman said it would apply for all of its staff to receive the wage subsidy in the coming week. A note to all staff went out on Friday evening and consent for each worker was needed. The company employs about 12,500 people.

A TVNZ spokeswoman said it was also applying for all of its 670 staff.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Due to the impact of Covid-19 on air travel Air New Zealand has grounded 58 aircraft out of its fleet of 114.

If applications for all Air New Zealand staff were approved it could receive a lump sum payment from the Government worth up to about $88m.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Employers encountering obstacles accessing Covid-19 wage subsidy

* Coronavirus: Wage subsidy applicants to be named on Monday

* Coronavirus: workers' rights and wage subsidy questions answered

In late March the Government bailed out Air New Zealand with two loan facilities it could draw on worth a combined total of up to $900m.

Earlier in the week Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said in an email to staff the airline's workforce of 12,500 would reduce by at least 30 per cent - or about 3750 staff - in a year's time.

Air New Zealand is 52 per cent owned by the Government.

If all TVNZ staff received the subsidy the company could get nearly $5m from the Government, which is the sole shareholder of the broadcaster.

SUPPLIED TVNZ employs 670 staff. Two of its most well know faces are 1 News presenters Simon Dallow and Wendy Petrie.

The Government-funded subsidy is available for businesses which have experienced a minimum 30 per cent decline in revenue over a month, when compared with the same month in 2019, and that decline was related to Covid-19.

If Air New Zealand and TVNZ's applications are successful it will mean their employees' jobs will be secure for the period of time outlined in the application, which can be up to 12 weeks.

One of the requirements of the subsidy is that businesses retain the employees named in the application for the period of the subsidy.

The subsidy is $585.80 for people working 20 hours or more per week and $350 for people working fewer than 20 hours per week. This means employers will receive a payment of $7029.60 for a full time employee and $4200 for a part time employee.

As at Thursday evening the scheme had paid out $4.8 billion to nearly 800,000 workers, 120,000 of which were self-employed.

The TVNZ spokeswoman said it had experienced revenue decline of at least 30.

"This will assist us to retain employees necessary to continue delivering essential media services for as long as possible."

It would provide more information when it knew the outcome of its application, she said.

An Air New Zealand spokesman said it would be applying for all staff this coming week.

It had been in discussions about the wage subsidy with the Ministry of Social Development this week.

Companies which applied for the coronavirus wage subsidy scheme will be named by the Government on Monday.