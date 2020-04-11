Coronavirus: Fishers hoping for post-lockdown abundance in for a reality check

Fishers are unlikely to see any increase in catch post-lockdown. (FILE PHOTO)

Fishers expecting an abundance of snapper to be waiting for them once lockdown ends are in for a rude awakening, fishing group says.

Plenty of keen anglers up and down the country believe the coronavirus restrictions will give fish stocks some much-needed time to rebuild, and mean an abundance of seafood will be ready and waiting whenever lockdown ends.

But it's not quite that simple according to recreational fishing advocacy group, Legasea.

Chris Skelton/STUFF Papatūānuku Marae are feeding their community with a delicacy that is normally discarded by fishermen.

The organisation, lead Sam Woolford, said a month was a short time in the context of the marine environment, and post-lockdown fishing would be far from "the land of milk and honey like some expect".

READ MORE:

* New Zealand among countries best placed to bounce back from coronavirus, report says

* Coronavirus: Rush at supermarkets as people stock up before stores close

* Coronavirus: Online alcohol sales soar during the Covid-19 lockdown

And that's largely because despite weekend anglers having their rods out of the water for four weeks, commercial fishing is firing on all cylinders.

The commercial sector has essential service status from MPI to help feed New Zealanders during the pandemic.

"Legasea is a not an anti-commercial fishing lobby group, but we do have issues with the destructive fishing techniques currently used and that is still on-going (during lockdown)," he said.

"Scientists estimate the impact on the sea floor of bottom trawling takes 5-7 years to regenerate (if not trawled again)."

Scott Cushman/Legasea Snapper is the species most impacted by recreational fishing in the North Island.

Given the lockdown won't last that long, Woolford said recreational fishers were unlikely to see any changes to their catch bags once restrictions are lifted.

His thoughts were echoed by NIWA recreational fisheries scientist, Bruce Hartill.

Significant changes in abundance only occur as a result of annual catch limits for the commercial sector and daily bag and size limits for the recreational sector, Hartill said.

Delwyn Dickey/Stuff Commercial fishers are an essential service during lockdown.

"While many will be keen to get back on the water after the lockdown, I don't think they will experience catch rates very different than before (lockdown)," he said.

"Before the lockdown levels of commercial and recreational harvesting from most inshore fishers were within levels intended by Fisheries New Zealand (FNZ).

"But this is not always the case and they then have to adjust catch limits to rebuild a fish stock. Substantial cuts to commercial and recreational catch limits have recently been introduced for rock lobster in the Hauraki Gulf and Bay of Plenty area for example, and nationally for Tarakihi."

The largest recreational fishery was still for snapper, on the north-west coast of the North Island.

There recreational fishers take about 40 per cent of the annual catch.