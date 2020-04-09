Coronavirus: Up to 1460 Air NZ cabin crew jobs to go in airline's Covid-19 hit

Air New Zealand is accused of "rushing" to make up to 1460 cabin crew employees redundant, following news earlier this week of 387 pilot redundancies.

The airline told staff on Thursday that it was spending $14 million a month on crew salaries.

Up to 300 Airbus A320 cabin crew jobs were going, along with up to 950 crew on the Boeing 787 and 777 widebody fleet, according to an email to staff.

Up to 210 regional crew jobs on the ATR and Q300 aircraft were also on the line.

The head of aviation at union E tū, Savage, said Air NZ was speeding into the redundancy process.

"The company's plan to lay off thousands of people while the country is still in lockdown is the wrong move. It's too rushed and it doesn't need to be.

"That is not what fair consultation looks like and is very disappointing to see a once proud company get it so wrong. They risk destroying the very organisation they are trying to save," he said.

"The wage subsidy, Air New Zealand's cash reserves, and the government loan means we have the time to properly work through a process and look to the future.

"We need time to develop plans for redeployment and repurposing, for retraining and a proper recovery for the airline. Only then can the company, with its workers, set themselves up for success. that's what New Zealand needs right now," he said.

Air NZ joins other airlines around the world in suffering from borders closing and passenger air travel diving due to the coronavirus pandemic. It expected revenue to fall from about $5.8 billion to less than $500 million as a result of the virus and its disruption.

The cuts to cabin crew and pilot jobs were part of a wider move to reduce Air NZ's workforce by at least 3750 people.

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran previously told staff that in a year's time the airline's workforce was expected to be at least 30 per cent smaller.

"This has the potential to be catastrophic for our business unless we take some decisive action," he said last week.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Air NZ had about 12,500 staff worldwide. A 30 per cent headcount reduction equated to about 3750 job losses.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on travel, Air NZ has grounded 58 of its 114 aircraft and over the past month and a half has reduced capacity by about 95 per cent.

NELSON AIRPORT Air New Zealand Q300 and ATR-72 aircraft parked at Nelson Airport.

It was flying to 20 different countries before the grounding, and international tourism made up two thirds of the airline's revenue.

Air NZ has reduced its international network to just 11 routes and its domestic capacity has been significantly scaled back and is currently accessible to essential workers and freight only.

Stuff has been told of recent shifts where crew saw less than seven passengers on an entire day of flying, across multiple sectors.

AIR NEW ZEALAND Some of Air New Zealand's domestic A320's at Christchurch Airport.

The airline was in a better position than some airlines overseas, with speedy government support offered in the form of a $900 million loan, in two tranches over two years provided the airline met a range of conditions.

The aviation problems have also hit air traffic control services, with Airways proposing to permanently close seven regional air traffic control towers, along with job cuts.

The air traffic control services under review are those provided from Airways' towers at Hawkes Bay, Gisborne, New Plymouth, Rotorua and Invercargill airports.

The airfield service provided at Kapiti Coast Airport and Milford Sound Piopiotahi Aerodrome were also being considered.

Airways chief executive Graeme Sumner said the locations under review were those where air traffic had been low even before the outbreak.