Coronavirus: 128,000 job losses and $13 billion hit to GDP after three months of travel restrictions, Iata says

New Zealand's coronavirus cases rise to 1330 - a rise of only 18 - but 471 have recovered, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

New Zealand will lose nearly 130,000 jobs linked to the aviation industry after just three months of coronavirus travel restriction, an international aviation association says.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata), which represents nearly 300 airlines, said in the Asia-Pacific region 11.2 million jobs linked to the aviation industry and tourism sectors were at risk and it was forecasting 128,300 fewer aviation-related jobs in New Zealand.

That is based on a scenario where severe restrictions on travel are lifted after three months, followed by a delayed recovery due to economic recession.

New Zealand's tourism industry directly and indirectly employs almost 400,000 people or just over 14 per cent of the workforce.

International air travel has come to a near standstill due to a fall in passenger demand and border restrictions imposed by countries in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, which has killed 100,000 people worldwide.

VIRGINIA WOOLF/STUFF Air New Zealand is planning on making up to 1460 cabin crew and 387 pilots redundant.

Since March 26 New Zealand's borders have been closed to all travellers except New Zealand citizens, permanent residents, residents with valid travel conditions and their immediate family.

In response airlines scrambled to reduce flights in order to preserve cashflow.

Then, as New Zealand moved to Alert Level 4, all non essential domestic travel was banned.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Virgin Australia has shut up shop in New Zealand leaving roughly 600 New Zealand-based staff out of work.

The restrictions resulted in Air New Zealand reducing its total network capacity by 95 per cent and setting in motion a plan to reduce its headcount by 3750 staff.

The company's annual revenue was expected to fall from about $5.8 billion to less than $500 million - a 90 per cent reduction - as a result of Covid-19.

Data from air navigation services provider Airways showed in the first week of April New Zealand air traffic dropped 85 per cent compared to the same week in 2019 – from 6600 flights to just 982.

Iata Asia-Pacific regional vice president Conrad Clifford said based on a scenario in which severe travel restrictions lasted for three months, passenger demand for the Asia-Pacific region as a whole would reduce by 37 per cent in 2020, with a revenue loss of US$88b (NZ$145b).

Worldwide 25 million jobs linked to the aviation industry were at risk, it said.

Iata said passenger demand for aviation in New Zealand would drop 38 per cent on 2019, resulting in nearly 10 million fewer passengers in 2020.

It was forecasting New Zealand passenger revenue to fall by US$2.7b in 2020 compared to 2019.

The overall impact of declining passenger numbers on New Zealand's GDP would be US$8.1b, it said.

The impact of Covid-19 has already resulted in hundreds of job losses in New Zealand's aviation and travel sectors.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Airways is planning to layoff 180 staff due to revenue falling 95 per cent.

Air New Zealand is planning on making up to 1460 cabin crew and 387 pilots redundant.

Virgin Australia on April 5 shut up shop in New Zealand leaving roughly 600 New Zealand-based staff out of work.

The New Zealand Airline Pilots Association also has concerns for about 127 Qantas pilots and 81 Jetstar pilots losing their jobs.

New Zealand's state-owned air navigation services provider Airways said about 25 per cent of its workforce, or 180 staff, would be made redundant after its revenue dropped by 95 per cent virtually overnight.

About 90 contractors working for Auckland International Airport have lost their jobs after the airport announced it was putting major projects including a second runway on ice.

Tourist attraction Hobbiton has closed its doors and made more than 200 staff redundant and travel agency Flight Centre New Zealand has plans to make 250 workers redundant and close 33 branches.

New Zealand, Australia and Singapore governments have announced substantial packages to support their aviation industry.

For Air New Zealand that was in the form of a government loan worth up to $900m, able to be drawn on over two years.

Taxes, levies, and airport and aeronautical charges for the industry should also be fully or partially waived, Iata said.

"It is critical that these countries still have a viable aviation sector to support the economic recovery, connect manufacturing hubs and support tourism when the Covid-19 crisis is over," Clifford said.

"They need to act now – and urgently - before it is too late."