Coronavirus: 160 jobs at stake as Green Cabs ceases trading

Green Cabs was incorporated in 2007 and operates across five cities.

Nearly 160 jobs will be lost in the likely event Green Cabs doesn't reopen after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, the company's general manager says.

Rob Wheeler said the taxi company, which operates in five cities across New Zealand, had 140 self-employed contract drivers and 18 staff and relied on airport traffic for about 80 per cent of it business.

But the company closed its doors on April 2 due to a reduction in airport traffic and the wider impact Covid-19 was having on the economy and its operation, Wheeler said.

A letter sent from management to staff said even before Covid-19 the company was not on the best financial footing due to the rise of ridesharing companies.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: 128,000 job losses and $13 billion hit to GDP after three months of travel restrictions, Iata says

* Coronavirus: Air New Zealand flies empty plane to Rarotonga, extends timeframe for reduced Covid-19 network

* Coronavirus: 180 Airways staff to be made redundant after revenue plummets 95 per cent

"We were somewhat vulnerable and exposed financially before the outbreak, we are absolutely nonviable now," the letter said.

Business was down 99.6 per cent on a month ago, the letter said.

"It would take an extraordinary amount of borrowing to see Green Cabs through this period, and we simply cannot service the debt, even if we come out the other side."

Wheeler said he was hopeful the company would reopen after the lockdown was lifted but was not optimistic.

Green Cabs applied for the Government's Covid-19 wage for 18 staff and was granted $120,873.

The Government-funded subsidy is available for businesses which have experienced a minimum 30 per cent decline in revenue over a month, when compared with the same month in 2019, and that decline was related to Covid-19.

It provides a 12-week lump sum payment for employers to pass on to employees. One of the requirements of the subsidy is that businesses retain the employees named in the application for the period of the subsidy.

An industry source said Green Cabs had been financially stretched for some time and there was a chance other taxi companies would not make it through the pandemic.

"It's been a difficult road for them. It was inevitable that some wouldn't survive."

Wheeler said it was not possible to liquidate the business during Alert Level 4 so it was "in a holding pattern" for the time being.

It owned a few electric cars, but most taxis were owned by the driver contractors, he said.

Companies Office records show the company was incorporated in 2007 and has 30 shareholders, most of which are Wellington-based.

A Green Cabs driver, who wanted to remain anonymous, said drivers were given just an hour and a half notice that the company was ceasing trading.

"They're meant to give a month's notice."

The International Air Transport Association is forecasting 128,300 fewer jobs linked to the aviation industry and tourism sectors in New Zealand if strict travel restrictions are lifted after three months.