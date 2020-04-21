Coronavirus: Some Air NZ cabin crew may have broken distancing rules on layover

Air New Zealand’s 80th birthday party has been crashed by a black swan.

A group of Air New Zealand cabin crew has been told to self-isolate after returning from a flight that passed through Vancouver, where some of them may have broken the rules around distancing.

Unlike passengers, Air New Zealand crew did not have to self-isolate when returning to New Zealand after working on international flights under coronavirus alert level 4.

"Air New Zealand has been made aware of an alleged occasion during a recent layover in Vancouver where strict adherence to the Ministry of Health's guidelines may not have been followed by a small number of crew with regard to physical distancing requirements," Air New Zealand spokesperson Hannah Searle said.

"As we are unable to determine the exact details about this potential breach, all crew who have operated to Vancouver recently are required to self-isolate in their homes as a precaution and will be removed from their rostered duties for this period.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand's first repatriation flight left Auckland International Airport for Frankfurt in early April.

"To be clear, there is no evidence that any of these crew have been exposed to Covid-19 as a result of this potential breach of the ministry's advice."

The flight was a recent repatriation flight to Germany.

The airline was following Ministry of Health guidelines to keep customers and crew safe, including rules on self-isolation, hygiene, and personal protection equipment (PPE), Searle said.

"Crew who follow the Ministry of Health's precautions correctly and are well are exempt from the requirement to self-isolate."

During layovers, crew were required to stay in their rooms at all times, aside from going outside for a walk or to visit a local store for food, because restaurants at many hotels were closed.

While outside their rooms, crew had to stick to to physical distancing rules and wear face masks. Crew also had to follow any local health regulations in the country they were in.

AIR NEW ZEALAND Unlike passengers, Air NZ crew generally don't have to self-isolate when returning to New Zealand.

Staff who travelled internationally were being told they were exempt from self-isolation, if they had maintained good hand hygiene, aside from Los Angeles flights, an Air New Zealand employee said earlier this month.

Some workers had been unhappy with the advice that they were "low risk" in their job.

Every traveller arriving into New Zealand on an international flight since April 9 has had to self-isolate for 14 days either in a quarantine facility, if they showed coronavirus symptoms, or in an approved managed isolation facility, if they were asymptomatic.

According to the Ministry of Health advice, crew on both international and domestic flights were advised to wear gloves when collecting used meal items and rubbish during service, and practice careful hand hygiene.

If dealing with a sick passenger suspected of having Covid-19, it was recommended that they wear full PPE, including mask, gown and goggles.

Crew did not have to wear gloves and masks on the flight deck or crew-only areas.

Cabin crew who were repositioning, rather than working, had to follow the same precautions when staying overnight in other countries or within New Zealand.

When travelling as a passenger, repositioning crew had to practice good personal hygiene, including frequent hand washing and practice physical distancing of two metres.