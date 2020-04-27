Coronavirus: Air New Zealand has 'busy' Saturday night but holds little hope for Level 3

Air New Zealand’s 80th birthday party has been crashed by a black swan.

Air New Zealand enjoyed its "busiest night for some time" on Saturday but things are not expected to be much better for the airline when New Zealand moves to alert level 3.

In late March Air New Zealand reduced its network capacity by 95 per cent in response to government restrictions put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 and reduced customer demand.

International border closures stopped the flow of international travellers, while domestically only essential travel has been allowed under a strict nationwide lockdown.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace has been tweeting regular updates about the airline's operations through the Covid-19 pandemic, providing revealing insights into the struggles faced by the national carrier.

On Saturday he said Air New Zealand experienced its busiest night on its international network for sometime, with at least seven flights in the air at one time.

All but two were charter services and the flights were carrying more cargo than passengers, he said.

By contrast that was followed by a "very quiet' Sunday on its domestic network where demand was low for the six flights it had scheduled.

The rules around who can fly under alert level 3 are slightly less stringent than under level 4.

Wednesday was another very light day for Air New Zealand when it carried just 175 passengers booked across 14 flights on its domestic network.

Wallace said it was a near record low.

Wallace said he was anticipating Air New Zealand's business to be about 1 per cent better under alert level 3, which New Zealand moves to from midnight on Monday.

"Level 3 is very similar to level 4 from an air travel perspective. Rest assured, more than anyone else we want to get back flying," Wallace said.

The Ministry of Transport has released a detailed list of what the different alert levels mean for different types of travel.

Under alert level 3 people can travel on domestic air services only if they are travelling to do essential work, relocating a home or business, travelling for medical reasons, because of an emergency or to give effect to a Court Order.

There are also exemptions for those going to a funeral or tangi, foreign nationals leaving New Zealand and New Zealand residents in the Realm (Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands) returning home.

Those who arrived in New Zealand from overseas and have completed 14 days' of quarantine are also exempt as well as those who have been 'stuck in wrong place' and need to get back to home or place of work.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace says it's working on a digital product to provide flexibility for customers with credit.

You cannot travel if you are required to self-isolate, have symptoms of Covid-19; are being tested for Covid-19; or are a suspected, probable or confirmed case of Covid-19.

Physical distancing on aircraft still applies at alert level 3.

At alert level 2 'non-essential' travel should be minimised and airlines should leave a seat empty next to a passenger.

Air New Zealand has been applying a physical distancing policy since late March.

Meanwhile, passengers worried about how they will be able to spend Air New Zealand credit resulting from a swathe of cancelled flights due to coronavirus have been given some certainty.

AIR NEW ZEALAND Cargo revenue is now more important than ever for Air New Zealand after passenger demand fell off a cliff due to coronavirus.

More than 200,000 passengers had their flight in credit as a result of coronavirus-related cancellations, and some have been expressing concerns that they may not be able to use credit from cancelled international flights on new domestic airfares.

Wallace said the airline was working on a digital product so that customers had "maximum flexibility" in relation to credit.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman told Stuff that as a general rule for credit obtained as a result of Covid-19 it was allowing credits to be applied to all flights.

In recent days it updated its credit policy to provide additional flexibility. This included extending the booking period for credit through to June 30, 2021 (it was previously 12 months from the time of ticket purchase).

VIRGINIA WOOLF/STUFF Air New Zealand aeroplanes grounded at Nelson Airport during a national lockdown.

Once an new airfare is booked customers have 12 months to complete their travel.

The credit use is also not restricted to the same route or type of journey that was originally booked.

Details around gaining refunds and credits can be found on the Covid-19 section of the airline's website.