Coronavirus: 70 job losses and more than $4 million owed by 13 businesses that fell victim to Covid-19 during lockdown

If level 2 gets the green light hairdressers, restaurants, domestic travel, gyms, home cleaners and more are all go.

For Barry Byrnes coronavirus was "the nail in the coffin" that caused his Auckland construction firm to go bust.

His business, Tempo Construction, is one of about 100 New Zealand companies that went into liquidation in the six weeks after New Zealand first entered alert level 3 on March 24.

Analysis of liquidators' reports shows at least 13 business failures during that period were a direct result of the impact of Covid-19.

Liz McDonald/Stuff The economic impact of the coronavirus has forced some building firms into liquidation. (File photo)

Collectively the businesses owe at least $4.1m to creditors and their collapse leaves some 70 staff jobless. For some owners, it marks the end of nearly 20 years in business.

Byrnes said he had already been finding things tough in the construction sector at the start of the year, with clients pushing out big projects.

Then Covid-19 came along and business went from bad to worse.

"I can't say it was just Covid-19 that drove us under, but anyone who had any kind of chinks in their armour, that wouldn't have helped," Byrnes said.

The business received $28,118 in wage subsidies for four staff.

The company's collapse had resulted in the loss of seven jobs including contractors and sub-contractors, he said.

Byrnes said he tried to keep the company operating but, after completing existing contracts, elected for voluntary liquidation to remove the risk of impacting others.

"We haven't taken anyone with us which is good."

A first liquidators' report is yet to be released.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson says punishments for business owners who dishonestly incur debts will remain in place.

To support businesses facing insolvency due to Covid-19 the Government is introducing changes to insolvency and company law.

The Covid-19 Response Legislation Bill makes changes to the Companies Act to help businesses facing insolvency due to Covid-19 remain viable by placing existing debt into hibernation and delaying repayments for up to six months.

The bill also gives directors of companies facing significant liquidity problems a "safe harbour" for their insolvency-related duties.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it was inevitable that some businesses would have to go into liquidation.

"However, these measures provide an accessible and pragmatic means of helping some businesses to weather the storm in a way that does as little harm as possible to creditors’ interests,” Robertson said.

Serious breaches of the duty to act in good faith and punishing those who dishonestly incurred debts, would remain in place,” Robertson said.

SUPPLIED McDonald Vague insolvency practitioner Peri Finnigan says some business owners may be waiting for the wage subsidy to run out before they liquidate their business.

Peri Finnigan, insolvency practitioner at McDonald Vague, said insolvency could be established by either a cashflow test or balance sheet test.

The cashflow test is whether a company can pay its debts when they fall due for payment.

The balance sheet test is whether the company's assets are exceeded by its liabilities (include contingent or prospective liabilities).

If a business failed one of these two then it was insolvent, she said.

If a business could not show they were solvent as at December 31 and were already facing insolvency or were distressed before Covid-19 then they could not rely on the safe harbour scheme, she said.

She said there would be a number of businesses, which had taken advantage of low interest rates by borrowing more, that were in such a position.

To continue trading could damage creditors further and would be a breach of director duties, she said.

She said the wage subsidy had allowed business owners to delay liquidations. Others were waiting to gain access to their premises before making a call whether to wind up a business or not, she said.

Some owners were worried that if they opted for liquidation they would help accountable for personal guarantees on things like lease agreements if the liquidated business did not have enough to pay creditors, she said.

SUPPLIED Khov Jones liquidator Steven Khov says not all businesses will be able to use the debt hibernation scheme.

Khov Jones liquidator Steven Khov said the business debt hibernation scheme would benefit only businesses that were viable in the first place.

If a business was not viable or profitable then there was no scheme that could help it, he said.

"There's not enough support there for it to push through if the business model is broken," Khov said.

The safe harbour would give viable businesses a window of breathing space to be able to get back up and running, he said.

He said there would be many businesses that had simply been "treading water" in their day-to-day operations, and the lockdown would have forced some business owners to reassess their situation.

"What the lockdown has probably done is forced some business owners to reevaluate and rethink their businesses."

Other businesses had been impacted so heavily by the lockdown that there was no realistic way forward, he said.

COVID-19 CASUALTIES

David White/Stuff The New Zealand border is currently closed to almost all travellers to help stop the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions have crippled New Zealand's tourism sector.

The travel agent

Auckland tour company New Travel Brokers operated as a travel agent with the majority of its sales from China and Japan.

The director decided to place the company into liquidation after experiencing "a rapid decline in sales" due to the Covid-19 pandemic and being unable to continue to trade profitably, a first liquidators' report said.

It entered liquidation on March 24, having operated since 2003.

It owes creditors nearly $760,000, including $666,000 to unsecured creditors and $64,500 to staff.

The business received $49,207 in wage subsidies for seven staff.

The fit out comany

Established in 2018 west Auckland business UDP Shop Fitters traded as shop fitting installers, primarily in the boutique retail market. The business last traded on March 25.

The company's director told liquidators the reason for insolvency was due to the adverse impact of Covid-19.

How much creditors are owed in total has not been established but employees are owed $19,418 in unpaid wages and holiday pay.

The small contractor

Incorporated in 2017 Cam's Contracting operated agricultural contracting services out of Ashburton.

It entered liquidation on March 25.

"The directors has some serious health issues, with the various issues around Covid-19 he is no longer able to work," the liquidators' report said.

The report did not feature any creditors but initial investigations indicated an overdrawn bank account, it said.

SUPPLIED Sister Kong in Victoria St in central Christchurch has closed.

The hospitality group

Christchurch hospitality chain Hoop Groop, Hoop Victoria (trading as Sister Kong) and Yaki Welder (trading as Bar Yoku & Salut! Salut!) went into liquidation on April 21.

Hoop Victoria last traded on March 25, the last day before lockdown.

The reason for insolvency was due to the adverse impact of Covid-19, the liquidators' reports said.

How much was owed to creditors across the group was still being investigated but so far employees were owed about $20,00 and other creditors were owed about $180,000, liquidators' reports said.

Hoop Victoria claimed $32,318 in wage subsidies for five staff.

Yaki Welder received $46,377 in wage subsidies for seven staff.

The importer

Euro Metals imported construction metals, mostly copper and aluminium, from Germany to on-sell to construction companies and to its sister company Architectural Roof & Facade Innovations with the same owner and director.

Problems on one project led to a financial loss for Architectural Roof & Facade Innovations resulting in the director adopting a more conservative approach to acceptance of contracts and a downturn in revenue, a liquidators' report said.

Faced with cash flow difficulties and the Covid-19 lockdown, the director sought advice from his accountant. Following receipt of this advice the shareholder resolved to place the companies into liquidation, it said.

The companies were incorporated 15 years ago and entered liquidation on April 3.

Euro Metals owes creditors $1.1m while Architectural Roof & Facade Innovations owes creditors $443,000. About half of that is owed to a family trust.

SUPPLIED Gemma Hazeldine was a 25 per cent shareholder in Pita Pit Rangiora, which went into liquidation during the lockdown.

The fast food joint

Incorporated in 2012 Etheredge traded as Pita Pit in Rangiora, Canterbury,

It entered liquidation on April 3.

The business had been for sale for some time but, due to a significant drop in trade from resulting from Covid-19, along with the uncertainty around the future, shareholders decided to liquidate the company.

Secured creditors are owed $104,000 and unsecured creditors are owed $10,00.

The company received $35,059 in wage subsidies for seven staff.

The recruiter

Auckland recruitment company Legal Personnel was incorporated in 2017.

The company was put into liquidation on April 7 following the restrictions announced in response to Covid-19 and the lockdown which resulted in "a dramatic decline in the number of clients looking to recruit new candidates in the short term", the liquidators' first report said.

"Because of the ongoing economic uncertainty on both a national and global scale, the shareholders concluded that they could not continue to fund the business for an extended period of time and with no certainty of income going forward."

The company owed $410,000 to its secured creditor ASB Bank, about $30,000 to Inland Revenue, $25,000 to staff and $165,000 to unsecured creditors, the report said.

The company received $54,777 in wage subsidies for nine staff.

The fine dining restaurant

Auckland restaurant 46 & York was forced to liquidate "as a result of current economic conditions, which are beyond the directors control", the liquidators' report said.

"The company had ceased trading and was unable to incur the continuing costs and was recommended to liquidate."

Director Dana Johnston said the impact of Covid-19 was "clearly" the reason why the company failed.

46 & York was incorporated in 2013 and entered liquidation on April 8.

It was paid $75,866 in wage subsidies for 12 staff.

Creditors, which include Moet Hennessy in France and Auckland craft brewery Urbanaut, are owed $177,000.

123rf Hairdressers have not been allowed to operate at alert levels 3 and 4.

The hairdresser

Auckland hairdressing salon Designlink, which traded as Cutting Edge Silverdale, had been around since 1998.

It entered liquidation on April 17.

The reason for the company failing was due to an inability to service overheads due to an inability to trade as a result of the alert level 4 lockdown, the liquidators' report said.

There were no security interests registered against the company and liquidators were still investigating whether there were any creditors.

SUPPLIED Salt n Pepper Cafe in Hanmer Springs, which has gone into liquidation, received a wage subsidy for 14 staff.

The cafe

Salt n Pepper operated a cafe, restaurant and bar and sold fresh fruits and vegetables in Hanmer Springs.

The business was generating good sales revenue, however, the Covid -19 lockdown affected its peak sales period being April and May, the liquidators' report said.

It entered liquidation on April 22. Salt n Pepper was paid $92,755 in wage subsidies for 14 staff.

The company had substantial debt with the tax department, the bank and suppliers, the liquidators' report said.

“Even after the lockdown is over, the business will be unable to recover financially due to its lack of sufficient working capital.”

Nearly $80,000 is owed to unsecured creditors, nearly $130,000 to secured creditors and $8000 to preferential creditors.

The Builder

Future Foundations NZ provided domestic house project management and construction services in the Canterbury region. It went into liquidation on April 27.

The liquidators' report said initial investigations indicated that projects had been priced too cheaply which resulted in a large loss for the company.

“Covid-19 lockdown put further pressure on cashflow and resulted in the shareholder deciding to liquidate the company.”

Future Foundations owed unsecured creditors an estimated $400,000 and preferential creditors $20,000.

The company was paid $21,088 in wage subsidies for three staff.

The PR consultant

Auckland public relations company The Social Experience had been trading since 2016 and went into liquidation on April 29.

A liquidators' report said the company’s failure was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated level 3 and the level 4 lockdown.

“This has resulted in forward income streams being decimated resulting in insufficient cashflow to meet existing liabilities.”

It owed nearly $38,000 to creditors, the report said.