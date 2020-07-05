A tragic death, a WorkSafe investigation and a failed prosecution amount to a missed opportunity to prevent similar fatalities

Almost three years after Terry Reynolds​ died while inspecting a lift in Nelson, his widow does not know if any changes have been made to prevent further accidents.

After a WorkSafe investigation, lift company Phoenix Elevators was charged with failing to ensure Terry’s safety but the case was dropped last August with the prosecutor citing insufficient evidence.

His wife Jean Reynolds​ says WorkSafe failed to properly investigate the accident and it never should have happened.

“I still miss Terry ... it’s like his death amounted to nothing.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Jean's husband Terry died in a workplace accident at the Suter Gallery in October 2017. Worksafe dropped the prosecution almost two years later. The findings in the recent review come as no surprise.

She is speaking out after an independent report into WorkSafe found multiple failings in the way the agency investigates deaths and injuries on the job.

The mid-2019 review was recently released to RNZ under the Official Information Act and found WorkSafe investigators were under pressure and lacked training, among other shortcomings.

Terry died in October 2017, two days after he fell through the roof of an elevator at Nelson's Suter Art Gallery. The 67-year-old broke his back and fractured his skull in the fall.

On the day of the accident, Terry, an experienced engineer who had inspected lifts for more than 30 years, had been called in to help the company servicing the lift who were experiencing problems with it.

The lift was lowered half-way between floors and Terry stepped onto its roof to look at the control panel. When he turned to exit, the roof buckled and collapsed.

“He went through the roof and landed inside the lift which we all know proved fatal.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Jean Reynolds, right, pictured with her late husband Terry Reynolds in 2010. The couple ran a business, Survey New Zealand, inspecting boats, boilers, lifts and cranes.

There is a dispute over how the lift controller, on the roof of the lift, was meant to be accessed. The elevator company claimed it told Terry access was meant to be internal, through a hatch in the roof.

But Jean doesn’t believe Terry would have stood on the roof if he had been told not to and he would have insisted on signage.

“I immediately questioned, where was it written in the operating manual that it was internal access only and why wasn't there something on the roof that said, ‘do not step’.

"Even if they had told him, he would never have been the only person to inspect that lift, how would anybody else know?"

Jean said her husband of 33 years had an enquiring mind and was “extremely thorough”.

The couple spent more than 15 years working in an industry that was based on safety. Through their business, Survey New Zealand, they were Government approved inspectors of hazardous equipment and had done thousands of inspections of boats, boilers, lifts and cranes together.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Terry Reynolds was inspecting a lift in the Suter Gallery in Nelson when he fell through the lift roof and died.

During the year-long investigation, Jean called WorkSafe almost every month to check in.

While the investigator “did his best”, he initially admitted he didn’t know anything about lifts. She doesn’t know why the investigation took so long and doesn’t believe the right questions were asked.

The critical report WorkSafe commissioned found "many investigators lack an understanding of what constitutes evidence and some do not know how to take or prepare a formal statement for prosecution purposes".

They also dealt with cases almost as tough as the police handle, but with "nowhere near" the training that detectives get.

Almost two years after his death and a day before the court appearance, WorkSafe visited Jean at home to let her know they were dropping the charges.

“They said they didn't have enough evidence. I said, he fell through the roof, he's dead?”

She knows the case was reviewed but despite repeatedly asking WorkSafe, she has not been allowed to see the file.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The findings in the recent review into WorkSafe come as no surprise to Jean, but she is disappointed no-one has been held accountable for his death.

Jean said there was an implication that Terry should have known not to stand on the roof, so it was his fault he fell.

“At what point does it become only his responsibility and not the responsibility of the installer to make sure there was proper signage so that could not happen?

“Why was the roof made of such a lightweight material, why was it not fitted in place so it couldn't move?”

Jean doesn’t know if her questions will ever be answered and is disappointed the opportunity to prevent further deaths had not yet been taken.

WorkSafe’s head of specialist interventions Simon Humphries​ said it was rare for charges to be withdrawn and it was only done in "exceptional circumstances".

He said WorkSafe met with Reynolds before and after the decision was made to address her concerns and assure her the decision to withdraw the charge was not taken lightly.

“In this case, internal and independent external legal advice was that the evidence ... did not meet the threshold required by the Solicitor General’s guidelines on prosecutions.”

WorkSafe had since consulted with industry bodies and unions across the country and was in the final stages of developing good practice guidance for those working with lifts, escalators and moving walkways which would be published in the coming months.

Worksafe investigations and fatalities

Data shows between April 2016 and March 2020 there were 359 cases of injury, illness or serious harm, 33 investigations and five deaths in Nelson and Tasman.

WorkSafe confirmed deaths:

October 2017 –Terry Reynolds, 67, died while inspecting Suter Gallery lift, Nelson

June 2018 – Cindy Reslinger, 29, died in an ATV crash in Wakefield, Tasman

July 2018 – Shannon Omlo, 31, died in a forestry accident in Trass Valley, Tasman

March 2020 - a 74-year-old agricultural worker crushed between moving vehicle and post, Tasman

March 2020 - a 53-year-old construction worker died from an electric shock, Nelson