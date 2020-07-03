From Russia with love: Soviet-era jet takes off from Auckland Airport
Dasvidaniya! A huge Soviet-era jet has said farewell to New Zealand's shores after a fleeting visit.
Richard Maher, an airfield operations officer at Auckland Airport, captured its departure shortly after 6:30pm on Friday.
The hulking Antonov An-124 Ruslan touched down at Auckland Airport last week following a flight from Singapore via Darwin.
The jet made a rare appearance to deliver new engines for Air New Zealand's troubled Dreamliner fleet.
It carried four engines for Air New Zealand's fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
Two were brand-new lease engines from Rolls-Royce, while the other two had undergone maintenance work in Singapore, according to a spokeswoman for the airline.
Ongoing issues with the Dreamliners' engines forced Air New Zealand to cancel dozens of flights late in 2019.
Engine-related disruptions over the previous two years forced the cancellation of more than 200 Air New Zealand flights.
The coronavirus pandemic has been the catalyst for a series of never-before-seen airborne visitors to New Zealand.
An Air India repatriation flight in June represented the first visit to Auckland by that airline.
The previous month, a French Air Force Airbus A400M four-engine turboprop made its first visit to the airport on a mission to repatriate French Polynesians to Pape'ete.
The latest visitor, the Antonov An-124, is a four-engine jet and is one of only 55 built. It was designed by the Antonov Design Bureau in the Ukranian Soviet Socialist Republic in the Soviet Union.
It has a cruising speed of 865kmh, a range of 3700km at maximum payload and a maximum takeoff weight of 402 tonnes.
A distinctive feature of the airlifter is its undercarriage, featuring 24 wheels.
An enlarged version of the An-124, the An-225 Mriya, is the heaviest aircraft ever built with the widest wingspan of any plane currently flying.
Several years ago, an An-124 was used to deliver the Royal New Zealand Air Force's new NH-90 helicopters.
Prior to arriving in Auckland the Volga-Dnepr aircraft flew from Marseille to Singapore via Seoul and Kuala Lumpur.
