Air NZ, Singapore Airlines restrict passenger numbers to NZ as more Kiwis fly home to escape Covid

PM Jacinda Ardern explains why the Government asked Air New Zealand to impose a temporary hold on new bookings for three weeks.

The Government has asked Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines to manage international bookings to New Zealand in the next three weeks to ensure quarantine facilities are not overwhelmed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government was working with airlines to control the increasing flow of people wanting to return home to escape the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

“We have people showing up at airports, and by the time they close the doors that’s when we’ll get a heads up that we have an extra 100 people coming than we had planned for,” Ardern said on Tuesday.

Have you been affected by the booking freeze?

The Australian state of New South Wales had recently capped daily arrivals to 450, she said.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand has agreed to put a temporary hold on new bookings in the short term.

About 5500 people were booked to travel back to New Zealand with Air New Zealand over the next three weeks, mainly from Australia and the United States, said the airline’s chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace.

There was also high demand from people to come home from China and Hong Kong.

Wallace said some passengers would need to be moved to another flight due to the airline aligning daily arrivals with capacity available at managed isolation facilities.

He expected the number of people who would need to be rebooked onto other flights would be in the low hundreds, rather than thousands.

“We accept this is a necessary short-term measure given the limited capacity in quarantine facilities and we’re keen to do what we can to help New Zealand’s continued success in its fight against Covid-19,” Wallace said.

That was likely to start happening in the next two or three weeks, when there were more passengers booked than there was space for in quarantine facilities, Wallace told RNZ.

The airline would be contacting affected customers directly, he said.

Singapore Airlines said it was working with the Ministry of Transport, said airline spokesman Karl Schubert.

”We continue to monitor passenger numbers on inbound flights to New Zealand and where necessary will make adjustments to loads to ensure we do not contribute to an overwhelming of facilities,” Schubert said.

Singapore Airlines would not disclose the number of bookings, but said most passengers were departing New Zealand, not arriving.

Megan Woods, the minister responsible for managed isolation and quarantine of returning New Zealanders, said that anyone who had already bought a ticket to fly back to New Zealand in the next three weeks would still be able to fly.

“However, Kiwis who did not already have tickets would not be able to book flights in the next three weeks,” Woods said.

“We won’t let our border facilities reach maximum capacity.

Woods said the facilities weren’t running out of space but it did need to be managed.

Last week, Woods and Air Commodore Darryn Webb met with Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran to discuss ways to jointly manage a surge in the number of returning New Zealanders, she said.

The Government was also talking to other airlines about managing flows, Woods said. Singapore Airlines, Emirates recently resumed scheduled services to New Zealand.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday afternoon there were 6378 beds in New Zealand’s 28 managed isolation facilities, with 5787 people occupying them.

"We do have a responsibility to ensure that New Zealanders who are returning home can return home.

"I don't think there's any appetite in Government to shut off that ability" for people to come home, he said.

All people entering New Zealand must go immediately into managed isolation or quarantine facilities for at least 14 days and must test negative for Covid-19 before they can go into the community.

A New Zealander Stuff spoke to in the United States tried to book an Air New Zealand flight out of Los Angeles to Auckland in recent days and the first one available was in three weeks.

The man said three days ago there were hundreds of available seats, and he was planning to come home on Thursday, but that was no longer possible.

His Los Angeles-based travel agent couldn’t understand what had happened, he said.

Webb said space in isolation facilities was being scaled up all the time.

“But we need to do so safely and new facilities need to be watertight before they are opened,” Webb said.

“Standing up new capacity at the required levels for people to stay in for 14 days of isolation is a hugely complex undertaking.”

It required health and other services nearby, New Zealand Defence Force personnel, and extra security, to ensure that people were looked after properly and the risk of Covid-19 getting into the community was minimised, he said.

The booking freeze would ease the current demand on facilities while additional supply was made available, he added.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Minister of Housing Megan Woods and Air Commodore Darryn Webb met with Air New Zealand last week to discuss how to safely manage an increase in returning Kiwis.

In the past three weeks, 10 new facilities for 2000 more people had been introduced, and another 750 places were being made available in the coming weeks, he said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and working with Air New Zealand to smooth demand and ensure returnees can be safely housed in managed isolation facilities,” Webb said.

Woods said more than 26,400 people had been through managed isolation and quarantine since March 26.

Airlines were prepared to work with the Government to restrict passenger numbers, said Board of Airline Representatives NZ (Barnz) executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers.

However, they wanted more information about the capacity the Government had for quarantine and isolation, so they could structure their schedules efficiently.

Barnz members operated a total of 40 flights per week, with Air New Zealand landing 30 of them – a big drop from the 29 airlines with over 800 flights a week to New Zealand before the coronavirus.

Auckland International Airport’s current international arrivals, excluding Air New Zealand, are China Southern (one flight per week), Emirates (four per week), China Eastern (one per week) and Singapore Airlines (three per week).