Government and Air New Zealand hit pause on new bookings to manage returning Kiwis

Air New Zealand has agreed to put a temporary hold on new bookings in the short term.

Air New Zealand has put a freeze on new bookings as it works with the Government to safely manage an influx of Kiwis returning home to seek refuge from a worsening global pandemic.

Air New Zealand said, at the request of the Government, it would impose a temporary hold on new bookings for three weeks from Tuesday.

Have you been affected by the booking freeze? Get in touch at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Housing Minister Megan Woods said bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand would be managed in the short term to ensure the Government was able to safely put New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Unease at expanded Covid-19 isolation plans for South Island

* Coronavirus: Quarantine hotels are here for the long haul, minister says

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern advised Kiwis overseas for extended period should pay quarantine costs

* Coronavirus: Government knew there would be quarantine capacity issues



Last week Woods and Air Commodore Darryn Webb met with Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran to discuss ways to jointly manage a surge in the number of returning New Zealanders, she said.

The Government was also talking to other airlines about managing flows, Woods said. Singapore Airlines, Emirates recently resumed scheduled services to New Zealand.

“We are seeing rapid growth in the numbers of New Zealander coming home as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens,” Woods said.

Air New Zealand had put a temporary hold on new bookings in the short term and was looking at aligning daily arrivals with capacity available at managed isolation facilities, she said.

“People who have already booked flights with Air New Zealand will still be able to enter New Zealand subject to availability of quarantine space.”

A New Zealander Stuff spoke to in the US tried to book an Air New Zealand flight out of Los Angeles to Auckland in recent days and the first one available was in 3 weeks.

The man said three days ago there were literally hundreds of available seats, and he was planning to come home on Thursday, but that was no longer possible.

His Los Angeles-based travel agent couldn’t understand what had happened, he said.

Air New Zealand chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace said some customers would need to be moved to another flight due to the airline aligning daily arrivals with capacity available at managed isolation facilities.

”We accept this is a necessary short-term measure given the limited capacity in quarantine facilities and we’re keen to do what we can to help New Zealand’s continued success in its fight against Covid-19,” Wallace said.

The airline would be contacting affected customers directly, he said.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb said New Zealand had nearly 6000 people in its 28 managed isolation facilities, and space was being scaled up all the time.

“But we need to do so safely and new facilities need to be watertight before they are opened,” Webb said.

“Standing up new capacity at the required levels for people to stay in for 14 days of isolation is a hugely complex undertaking.”

It required appropriate levels of health and other services nearby, New Zealand Defence Force personnel and extra security to ensure that people were looked after properly and the risk of Covid-19 getting out into the community was minimised, he said.

Woods said more than 26,400 people had been through managed isolation and quarantine since March 26.