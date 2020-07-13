Air New Zealand customers affected by new arrival limits into Australia

Air New Zealand’s Auckland-Sydney and Auckland-Brisbane routes are serviced by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with seating for 302 passengers.

Air New Zealand is having to reduce the number of passengers it lets on trans-Tasman flights due to new international arrival limits in Australia.

On Friday, in order to better manage quarantine facilities, the Australian Government capped international arrivals, and extended current international passenger flight restrictions into Victoria.

From Monday international arrivals to Perth were capped at 525 per week. For Brisbane a cap of 500 international arrivals per week applies and for Sydney a cap of 450 international arrivals per day will continue with plans for further reductions in subsequent weeks.

Air New Zealand said it was introducing passenger limits on its two remaining trans-Tasman services in response to the Australian Government’s restrictions.

For Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, the number of arrivals per Air New Zealand flight is restricted to just 30 passengers until August 8. Air New Zealand flies Auckland-Brisbane return twice per week.

For Sydney a restriction of no more than 50 passengers per flight will be in place until July 18 and is subject to review. Air New Zealand flies Auckland-Sydney return twice per week.

The move from the Australian Government comes as the nation responds to a second wave of Covid-19 stemming from an outbreak in Victoria where community transmission has taken hold and a strict six-week lockdown has been enforced.

As of Friday there had been more than 9000 confirmed cases in Australia and 106 deaths from Covid-19. The Victorian outbreak has meant there are now about 1000 active cases in Australia.

On July 1 Air New Zealand suspended passenger services to Melbourne but continues to operate cargo flights. The suspension has been extended to August 8.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the capacity limitations introduced on Monday did not include transit passengers.

It was contacting customers affected by the changes. Those who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agent, she said.

She could not say how many customers would need to be rebooked on different flights.

“We’re working through this on a case by case basis as some of our customers will be in transit.”

No flights had been cancelled as a result of the restrictions, she said.

Last week the New Zealand Government ordered airlines to stop taking inbound international bookings for the next three weeks to avoid quarantine facilities here being overwhelmed by a surge of Kiwis returning home to seek refuge from the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The five carriers still operating inbound international services to New Zealand; Air New Zealand, Emirates, Singapore Airlines, China Southern and China Eastern, have all stopped taking bookings for three weeks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade advises New Zealanders to not travel overseas at this time due to the outbreak of Covid-19, associated health risks and widespread travel restrictions.

“Countries and territories around the world are imposing strict travel restrictions. Many air routes are no longer viable. The options for New Zealanders to return home have reduced significantly,” its website says.

“The international situation is complex and changing quickly, and some things are out of our control.“