Hawke's Bay Airport given $9m loan to help save 200 jobs and survive Covid-19

Hawke’s Bay Airport will receive a $9 million loan from the Government and local councils to help it trade through Covid-19, saving up to 200 jobs, the Deputy Prime Minister says.

On Monday Peters, who is Minister for State Owned Enterprises, said the airport required financial support due to reduced passenger numbers and revenue as a result of the impact of Covid-19.

The Government had a 50 per cent shareholding in Hawke’s Bay Airport, with Napier City Council holding 26 per cent and Hastings District Council 24 per cent, he said.

The Government would loan up to $4.5m, with the councils providing up to a further $4.5m, he said.

Hawke’s Bay Airport experienced “a significant drop” in revenue due to Covid-19 and it was important to retain an asset which would enable the Hawke’s Bay to stay connected and support the recovery of the domestic tourism and aviation sectors, Peters said.

The request for financial support was made to shareholders to ensure the airport remained viable and to allow completion of a terminal redevelopment which was started before the pandemic, he said.

The $20.2m development would increase the terminal in size from 2500sqm to 3800sqm and was expected to be completed in October.

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said the loan ensured the terminal redevelopment could proceed, protecting up to 200 jobs including those of contractors already working on the project.

“As a Government we support investments that will help our regions and local economies to continue their recovery and to rebuild,” Robertson said.

The loan was expected to be repaid within two years and there would be no impact on net core Crown debt over the period of the loan, he said.