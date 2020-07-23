'We were all terrified': Air NZ flight attendant on Covid-19 and a new start

Like most airlines around the world, Air New Zealand has been crippled by Covid-19.

An Air New Zealand flight attendant who was made redundant due to Covid-19 has found a new career helping vulnerable children in some of Auckland’s most disadvantaged communities.

Fiona Rowland was one of about 1500 Air New Zealand cabin crew who lost their jobs as the airline adapted and downsized in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To be told you’re not going to have a job any more, that batters your sense of self,” Rowland said.

Rowland has just started a new career as a counsellor at Great Potentials Foundation, an Auckland charity working with children, young people and families to promote family function, release potential and break the cycle of disadvantage.

The Auckland mother of two had worked for Air New Zealand as a flight attendant since 2014, after deciding as a 44-year-old that the pay and the jet-setting lifestyle appealed to her.

Rowland, a trained counsellor, said she felt her training would transfer well into a cabin crew role and could open doors for career progression.

“It’s about relationships essentially and that’s where the crossover occurs.”

SUPPLIED Former Air New Zealand flight attendant Fiona Rowland has found a new career as a community counsellor.

She started crewing on A320 short-haul international flights out of Auckland and was promoted to in-flight service manager, before moving to the United Kingdom for two and a half years to work in the Air New Zealand London base crewing on 777s flying Auckland-Los Angeles-Heathrow.

In November, she returned to New Zealand where she started on a new contract crewing on 777 international long-haul routes.

Not long after that Covid-19 sent the global aviation industry into a tail spin.

“Nobody saw this. No one had prepared for it. It just kind of erupted all of a sudden.”

In an effort to survive the pandemic Air New Zealand, like most airlines, implemented a radical cost-cutting exercise across its business, which included shedding more than a third of its 12,500 pre-Covid workforce.

David Hallett/Stuff Louise Rowland worked as a flight attendant on Air New Zealand 777s.

Cabin crew were frightened by the uncertainty and speculation around job losses, but didn’t let that emotion carry through to their work, she said.

“Even though we were all terrified about losing our jobs we still did our best onboard with our passengers,” Rowland said.

“That speaks to the pride that employees felt in representing and working for the company.”

She said having a sense of resilience and self-worth, as well as the support of friends and family, helped her get through those turbulent months when the airline was deciding who would keep their job and who would be made redundant.

Not-For-Syndication Fiona Rowland started out at Air New Zealand as a flight attendant on A320 short-haul international flights.

Rowland said by mid-March it became clear that there would be heavy job losses and the mood amongst staff was low.

“There was lots of really scared crew because a lot of them have been doing this their whole lives.”

However, the nature of the job meant cabin crew were prepared for the unexpected and many had contingency plans in place, she said.

“On the whole cabin crew are fairly resilient, we have to be because of the type of role that we do.”

Rowland had an option of taking furlough but opted for redundancy and started looking for work straight away.

She started with temping roles, including some kiwifruit picking, before finding a job that would draw on counsellor training.

On July 6 she started at Great Potentials Foundation where she will work with families to foster relationships of trust and respect.

She said she was excited to be returning to counselling.

“There’s a real need for it in New Zealand right now and I saw it as my opportunity to give back.”

Transitioning from flight attendant to counsellor had not been easy, she said.

As a flight attendant no two days were the same but it did take a toll on sleep habits and her social life, she said.

She said she felt “far more grounded” in her new role.

Great Potentials chief executive Jacki Richardson said it employed staff who were committed to its purpose and values and had a desire to work in community.

“Fiona has great life experience as well as the appropriate qualifications to make a very real contribution to our work helping children, young people and families towards brighter futures,” Richardson said..

“We are delighted to have her join our committed and passionate team working in Takanini and Papakura”