'Thank you New Zealand': US gaming billionaire Gabe Newell happy he stayed during lockdown

United States billionaire Gabe Newell, who has made a fortune in gaming development, was visiting New Zealand when the coronavirus pandemic closed the country’s borders in March.

With just 48 hours to decide what to do, Newell and a group of friends decided to stay, and five months later they are still happily in New Zealand, he told TVNZ on Thursday.

Newell is chief executive and cofounder of Valve, which developed games such as Counter Strike and Half-Life, and owns game distributor Steam. He is worth US$4 billion, according to Forbes.

Through connections with friends at Weta, he had visited Rocket Lab and caught up with virtual reality company Eight360.

Normally based in Seattle, Newell told TVNZ’s Breakfast that he was happy with the choice to stay in New Zealand during the lockdown.

“For me it’s very much about the community sprit, the sense that everybody can come together and solve this super challenging problem and then be welcoming to us, essentially as Covid refugees ... there’s the natural beauty, there’s all the fun stuff you can do, but it’s the people that have made our lives different.”

The hardest part was being worried about friends and family who were not in New Zealand.

"When I talk to people back in Seattle, it's a very strange time. It's very challenging. They're very isolated."

He was visiting with Spanish Aston Martin racecar driver Alex Riberas, and his partner Teagan Klein.

The group had decided to put on a concert to give something positive back to the country, helping organise the free Auckland event 'We Love Aotearoa' on August 15.

As well as food trucks, activities, and virtual reality stands, musicians including The Black Seeds, Ladi6, and Leisure will also perform.