Christchurch Airport can 'wait for me to die' before buying land, farmer says

Tarras farmer Philip Parcell was born and bred on his family farm, which is now sandwiched between land earmarked for an international airport.

Central Otago farmer Philip Parcell wants to die on his land.

The 68-year-old was born and raised on the Tarras property that is at the centre – literally – of a large-scale Christchurch Airport land purchase. The airport company announced discussions were under way for a “world-class sustainable airport” there on Wednesday.

Parcell, who lives alone, is the last of his neighbours on the block to hold onto his land. And he’s holding on tight.

“I have lived here all my life and this is my home. It’s very unsettling. I don’t want to leave it ... The move would be a real wrench. I would prefer to drop dead here.”

READ MORE:

* Proposed Tarras airport to be fourth for southern region

* Christchurch Airport's Central Otago expansion plan new international option

* New Zealand's first pod hotel could halt sleepovers at Christchurch Airport



His 40-hectare cattle farm is sandwiched between property the airport has already purchased, which Parcell only discovered last week.

STUFF Increasing tourism numbers in Central Otago have to lead to debate around air travel in the region. (Video first published in October 2018)

“All my neighbours are new to Tarras. They have only been here the last 10 years, and they are all corporate.

“I am the only one who lives here and who has an emotional attachment. They live in Wānaka or Christchurch.”

A Dunedin real estate agent started knocking on his door in January. He had no idea Christchurch Airport was the interested buyer.

“I’ve been trying to guess who could possibly want to buy me. I thought it was a neighbour or a cherry orchard. I’m only a little block. ”

He had been approached nearly a dozen times by interested buyers since he purchased the land from family 42 years ago.

“I’ve held out. I didn’t want to sell the farm.”

The Dunedin real estate agent had been persistent, Parcell said.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Christchurch International Airport plans to build an airport on 750 hectares of land near Tarras in Central Otago and has been trying to acquire Parcell's land, but he's refusing to sell.

“I said, ‘I’m going for a holiday,’ and went to Antarctica. I got stuck off South America and couldn't get home. The week I got back they were right into me again.”

He only found out the interested buyer was the airport because he would not budge on the sale.

“The agent said, ‘If you don’t accept [the] offer we could remove you because Christchurch Airport is partially owned by the Government, and they have a compulsory purchase power.’ .

“They said they don’t want to invoke that, so we are going to have a meeting [next week].”

The airport had offered a “good price”, which he would not disclose, but land in Central Otago was hard to get and the money offered would only buy about 3.2ha on the outskirts of Cromwell, he said.

“I am not trying to be pigheaded, I am just being practical ... This place means everything to me.”

The farm was the second oldest taken off Morven Hills Station and was subdivided in 1882, Parcell said.

“This where my sister and I were born, brought up and played.”

He said he was not worried if an airport was built in Tarras.

“They could still go ahead with the airport and wait for me to die, because I don’t think it’s going to happen in a hurry.”