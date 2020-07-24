Air New Zealand Dreamliner 'incident' reported to Civil Aviation Authority

An “incident” at an Air New Zealand hangar, which is understood to have left two wide-body jets damaged, has been reported to the Civil Aviation Authority.

On the morning of July 11 an Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was being moved when its wing hit the tail of a parked Boeing 777-300ER, resulting in damage to both aircraft and a flight being delayed, it is understood.

The national carrier confirmed an “incident” occurred at its hangar at Auckland International Airport and it was carrying out an internal investigation but would not give further details.

On Tuesday the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had not been made aware of incident. When asked again on Thursday, after Stuff published a story about the incident, a CAA spokeswoman said it had been reported.

The spokeswoman said Air New Zealand was required to undertake its own investigation of the incident.

“We will review their findings before deciding on any further action,” she said.

The incident follows another mishap in April last year when an Air New Zealand Dreamliner was damaged after being hit by a catering truck.

Air New Zealand has been using Dreamliners on domestic, international short-haul and long-haul routes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Air New Zealand was the first airline in the world to take delivery of a Boeing 787-9. It now has 14 in its fleet.

The distinctive curved wings on the fuel efficient aircraft have a span of 60 metres.

Boeing 777-300ERs are the world’s largest twin jet planes, with a wingspan of 61 metres and length of 74 metres – 11 metres longer than the Boeing 787-9s.

Air New Zealand’s fleet of 777s has been largely grounded due to the economic impact of Covid-19 and some may never fly with the airline again.