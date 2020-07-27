Mainzeal case set to begin in Court of Appeal

Mainzeal Property and Construction was put into liquidation in 2013, owing creditors more than $110m.

The former directors of collapsed construction company Mainzeal will on Monday appeal a ruling ordering them to pay $36 million in damages for reckless trading.

Mainzeal was put into liquidation in 2013, owing nearly 1400 unsecured creditors more than $110m.

Following a civil case brought by liquidators Andrew Bethell and Brian Mayo-Smith from BDO in 2018, High Court Justice Francis Cooke ruled the company had been trading while insolvent since 2007, and creditors would have been better off had Mainzeal been put into liquidation earlier.

Its directors, former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley, Richard Yan, Peter Gomm and Clive Tilby were found liable for breaching director duties and ordered to pay a total of $36m in damages and $2.3m in costs to Mainzeal.

READ MORE:

* Bankruptcy proceedings for Mainzeal director Richard Yan halted

* Mainzeal director defending bankruptcy says he can't secure $18m payment

* Dame Shipley and Mainzeal directors fail to overturn $36m penalties



The High Court in February 2019 found Yan personally liable for $18m while Shipley, Gomm and Tilby were liable for $6m each.

The ruling was appealed by the directors.

Getty Images Dame Jenny Shipley appealed a High Court ruling which ordered her to pay $6m in compensation to Mainzeal creditors.

BDO, acting on behalf of unsecured creditors, cross-appealed the calculation of losses, the discount applied in determining director compensation and the apportionment of liability between the directors based on different degrees of culpability.

BDO argues that damages of at least $73m should have been awarded.

The Court of Appeal hearing is set down for five days.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff Richard Yan has lived in China since 2016

BDO says Yan’s culpability was the highest and there was no basis for a 60 per cent discount that was applied to his contribution to recovering losses.

Shipley, who was Mainzeal chairman between 2004 and 2012, was in a secondary but very similar position and her contribution to losses suffered by creditors should also be higher, liquidators say.

She was also a director of Yan's China-based company Richina, which borrowed $20m from Mainzeal through related companies that did not have the ability to repay the money, liquidators say.

The money was used by Richina to acquire assets in China that are now extremely valuable.

The insurer of Shipley, Gomm and Tilby has secured $18m however, Yan resisted putting up security for his $18m share and was fighting bankruptcy until the appeal was heard.

Bankruptcy proceedings against him were halted on July 10 pending the determination of the appeal to the Court of Appeal.