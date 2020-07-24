Air New Zealand keen on Tarras airport proposal as Queenstown infrastructure 'insufficient'

At 2.2kilometres long, the proposed Tarras runway would be long enough for A320 and A321 aircraft to land.

Air New Zealand says Queenstown Airport’s infrastructure is insufficient for long-term growth and a proposal to build a new international airport in Central Otago “deserves consideration”.

And the Board of Airline Representatives (Barnz), which represents most airlines operating in New Zealand, has given the proposal “an initial green light” saying airlines will be able to “fill every flight” into the region.

On Wednesday Christchurch International Airport said it planned to build a new international airport on 750 hectares near the small town of Tarras in Central Otago – about one-hour’s drive from the existing Queenstown Airport and five hours drive from Christchurch.

Christchurch Airport, which is 75 per cent owned by Christchurch City Council and 25 per cent owned by the Government, has already spent $45 million on the project – which included buying land next to State Highway 8 and 8A.

The airport plan includes starting with a 2.2 kilometre runway, long enough for A320 jets but not long enough for larger jets such as Boeing 777 or Airbus A380 carrying full loads long-haul.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns told Stuff it would need to raise $350m to $400m to build the new airport however, it would only be built once Queenstown Airport reached capacity because there would be no commercial case for it otherwise.

Johns said Queenstown Airport had been expected to reach capacity in between three and five years time, but Covid-19 could have pushed that out another two to three years.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF/Stuff Christchurch International Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns says it will need to raise up to $400m to build the Tarras airport.

Air New Zealand chief operating officer Carrie Hurihanganui said the concept of a new airport in Central Otago deserved consideration.

“Current population and growth projections suggest that existing airport infrastructure in Queenstown is insufficient for the long-term and will eventually exceed its capacity limits,” Hurihanganui said.

“The Southern Lakes region is the jewel in New Zealand's tourism crown and it is crucial that infrastructure – including airports – is aligned with population growth, community needs, and New Zealand’s future tourism aspirations post-Covid-19.”

Queenstown Airport chief executive Colin Keel said it would be interested to see how Christchurch Airport's proposal fared.

“Queenstown and Wanaka airports are and will remain vital air transport infrastructure assets that are uniquely positioned to serve the needs of the community and connect people to our district and broader region.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand Justin Tighe-Umbers says carriers will be able to fill flights into Central Otago.

Barnz executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers said it gave the proposal “an initial green light”.

“Following the decimation of aviation by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is positive to see Christchurch Airport prepared to looking at Tarras as a future airport site,” he said.

“Airlines will welcome this type of initiative because they can fill every flight to the Central Otago region and the capacity constraints in Queenstown need to be addressed.”

New Zealand Airline Pilots Association president Andrew Ridling said the proposed airport was a good idea in a suitable location.

"It seems like they've obviously done their homework and it's a bit of a positive story in a negative environment," Ridling said.

If the proposal went ahead it could create savings for airlines because it would provide a more fuel efficient approach than Queenstown, he said.

supplied/iSock Air New Zealand planes lined up at Queenstown Airport (file photo).

Queenstown was a busy airport and flight rules relating to its limited approach also made it "quite restrictive" on aircraft traffic flows, he said.

He says Auckland Airport's runway, which has been shortened for maintenance, is currently just under 2.2km and it’s taking Boeing 787s and 777s with weight restrictions.

A Boeing 787 would be able to land on a 2.2km runway but probably couldn't take off with a fully loaded long-haul flight but a trans-Tasman flight wouldn't be an issue, he said.

Peter Harbison, chairman emeritus at Australia-based Capa – Centre for Aviation said Christchurch Airport’s timeframe was right from a planning perspective.

“It presumably wouldn’t be ready much before 2030, by which time you’d assume we have more or less recovered from today’s catastrophic conditions, so airports that were filling up in 2019, will probably be full by then.”

From an operational perspective most – or at least many - longer haul operations by that time would be on narrowbody aircraft, which should be able to use a 2.2km runway, he said.

"But that’s just one side of the story. There are obviously a lot of headwinds."

Environmental factors and opposition from other parties, including affected airports, would create major challenges, he said.

"It’s a brave move and the opposition will be more vocal than the supporters."

He said the concept reminded him of a bold aviation play in the mid-1990s, when businessman Ewan Wilson set up independent airline Kiwi, and then later Air New Zealand’s low-cost subsidary Freedom Air started operating out of Hamilton.

Even though it was a 90 minutes drive from Auckland, it serviced a whole new catchment, he said.

“Build a new road to someone’s doorstep and you discover new markets.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Tarras, a small town in Central Otago, is the likely site of a new airport.

Aviation commentator Irene King said she was surprised by the proposal and concluded that Christchurch Airport had some capital it needed to “burn off”.

She said while it did not make commercial sense, it made strategic sense for Christchurch Airport in that it would eliminate competition from Queenstown Airport.

"Obviously Queenstown is taking a lot of traffic away from Christchurch Airport."

The region needed an airport that was capable of taking wide-body aircraft, something Queenstown could not offer, she said.

Queenstown was constrained operationally and strategically and could not contribute much more in the way of tourism growth in the region, she said.

“It really can’t do a heck of a lot more than what it’s currently doing.”

She said it made sense for Queenstown Airport to be sold as land for housing development to support growth in the region, something which was proposed last year.

An Auckland International Airport spokesman said the lower South Island was well served by a number of regional airports, each playing an important role in supporting local communities and economies.

“Auckland Airport remains confident in the long-term future of Queenstown Airport as a critical piece of infrastructure in one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations.”

Auckland Airport owns 25 per cent of Queenstown Airport and Queenstown Lakes District Council owns 75 per cent.