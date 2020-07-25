'Everyone's devastated': Little & Friday North Shore cafe to close after 14 years when lease ends

Cafe Little & Friday on Auckland’s North Shore closes next Sunday when the lease ends at the building where Kim Evans’ business operated for 14 years.

Evans started Little & Friday in 2007 at what was then a small vacant butcher's shop, expanding to four stores across Auckland.

She said she had wanted to rent a smaller portion of the building but could not negotiate the change.

The 12-month lease had been due to end at the start of August, but the end still came as a shock.

Supplied Kim Evans at the Little & Friday cafe at Devonport.

“Everyone’s devastated. We’ve been here 14 years, there’s quite a community here, customers who’ve been coming here every day,” she said.

“I’ve got one lady who’s an author, she’s written two novels inside my cafe, a cartoonist who comes everyday who works here - that’s the saddest part, it’s the people.”

She said she had asked the landlord, Joe Martin, what the options were, but did not hear back from him. A month before the lease ended, “I got a text saying we’re not renewing your lease, you’ve got three weeks to vacate”.

She had been paying $2500 rent a week, and had been a good tenant for 14 years, she said.

“It’s a big site and I live behind, there was a house there, so I’ve got to move house as well at the same time.”

She had been looking for another site, but unable to find anything she decided to close the Belmont cafe and keep her Newmarket store open.

Although some staff had lost their jobs, many workers were ready to leave anyway after the coronavirus lockdown, she said.

“It’s been a really interesting time, a lot of people decided they wanted to move on after three or four years.”

The cafe had been busier than ever after the lockdown ended.

”We’ve got a store in the city as well and that’s probably taking a while to recover, while the suburban sites, people are obviously still working from home and they’re still frequenting cafes.”

It was a hit for the business, but there was a positive side.

“As shocking as it is, it’s actually a good thing for us, to reinvent ourselves and move forward, so that’s how we’re looking at it - we’re kind of excited because we want to do something new and it’s forcing us to do that.

“The landlord made a business decision and that was his right to do that. It’s just a push that’s pushed us in a direction that we weren’t expecting.

Supplied While it was a hit for the business, there was a positive side, Evans said.

“We’ll take the hit, but it’s not the end of Little & Friday that’s for sure,” she said.

Martin, a Devonport real estate agent, said Evans had been on a number of different leases, and the last was a 12-month lease with no right of renewal.

He would have “absolutely” considered leasing out the whole building to Evans, but not for part of it.

The building was originally in five units, with Evans originally occupying just one then expanding into all five.

”I had a number of conversations with Kim obviously during Covid and trying to get an indication about what her intentions were at the end of the lease period, and as it transpired Kim decided that she wanted to only rent a small portion of the whole property,” Martin said.

“I said to her that wasn’t suitable for me, that I didn’t want to rent a small portion of it, I needed a single tenant, so consequently as a result of that three weeks ago I let Kim know we weren’t going to proceed on the basis of renting a portion of the building.

“If the tenant wants to downsize and it doesn’t work for the landlord and it's the end of the lease anyway, that’s Kim’s decision and that’s my decision as a landlord.”

He would make a decision about the property after Evans had moved out.