KiwiRail to consider closing Wairio track if it can't secure funding

Bathurst Resources CEO Richard Tacon said 150,000 tonnes of coal from its Takitimu mine was reliant on the Ohai to Invercargill railway line which is now under review by KiwiRail. [File photo]

KiwiRail will consider closing the Wairio branch rail line if it can’t secure $5 million to upgrade the track.

New Zealand Rail and Maritime Union general secretary Wayne Butson said he had received an email on Friday morning that the Ohai to Invercargill line had been put up for a review to close.

No jobs would be affected as KiwiRail told the union they could redeploy workers but it was still a tough blow for Southland, Butson said.

There seemed to a lot of investment in railways at the moment but it was mostly in the North Island with little investment in the south, he said.

The main concern from KiwiRail was around the Oreti river bridge which needed structural work, he said.

KiwiRail had applied for Provincial Growth Fund to upgrade the track, mostly focusing on improvements to the bridge which had been unsuccessful, he said.

The union would hear back from KiwiRail next Friday about the findings from the review.

If the review suggested a closure of the line goes ahead, coal from Nightcaps would have to be transported on trucks to Invercargill.

KiwiRail chief executive Greg Miller said no decision had been made to close the Wairio branch line.

However, the line is dilapidated and required an investment more than $5 million to make it reliable and to ensure it could continue to operate safely, Miller said.

The line had no passengers since 1954 and was only used by Bathurst Resources which had a consent that expired in five years time, he said.

“We’re approaching both the Government and Bathurst to see if there is any financial support for the required upgrades to the line.”

If none is forthcoming it would consider closing the railway line, he said.

Baththurst Resources chief executive Richard Tacon​ said 150,000 tonnes of coal was reliant on that railway line and its Takitimu mine was the only user of it.

It was the most efficient way to transport its coal and was essential to transported supply from the mine to Invercargill and up to the Fonterra Temuka factory where the coal was used, Tacon said.

The alternative would be to use trucks.

Baththurst Resources had a good relationship with KiwiRail and hoped funding from Government could be secured to keep it going, as keeping the 50 jobs at the Takitumu mine were valuable to Southland at the moment, he said.