Relax border restrictions to soften Covid-19's economic blow, Sir John Key says

Sir John Key says communication is important in a crisis and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been an effective communicator during Covid-19.

New Zealand is facing an economic crisis far greater in scale than the health crisis posed by Covid-19, former prime minister Sir John Key says.

“We are in the very early part of what is going to be a very significant contraction of the economy here in New Zealand and globally,” Key said.

The former National Party leader and three term prime minister said consumer confidence and buoyant equity and property markets were being propped up by low interest rates and not a true reflection of the real economy.

“Don’t underestimate how weak some parts of the sector are.”

Key was making his comments as a keynote speaker at the Auckland’s Future, Now event organised by Auckland Council’s economic development agency Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed).

The event is designed to get leaders together to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the region and the actions needed to support people, communities and businesses in the wake of Covid-19.

Key, who is chairman of ANZ bank, said in New Zealand about a quarter of all its customers had experienced a 20 per cent or more reduction in their income due to Covid-19.

About 10 per cent had their income reduce to zero, he said.

“There is a lot of stress in the system that is going to eventually, I think, manifest itself in significant issues.”

Covid-19 had created two crisis happening simultaneously, a health crisis and an economic crisis, and in New Zealand the former was not so much an issue, he said.

“We don’t really have a health crisis in New Zealand because we don’t have community transmission, we have a financial crisis that’s coming not a health crisis.”

Treasury and the Reserve Bank should be more involved in day-to-day conversations around the Covid-19 response in the same way the Ministry of Health holds daily briefings, he said.

New Zealand needed to do everything it could to prevent community transmission but that did not mean the borders needed to be closed to everyone except returning New Zealanders, he said.

“I’m not advocating that we recklessly open the borders and allow people in. That would be crazy for our economy.”

But New Zealand could do a lot more by quarantining on a much larger scale, he said.

He said universities should be allowed to bring in international students and the Government should lift a ban on foreign buyers.

Allowing them to invest in property in New Zealand would help support the construction industry, which was going to need assistance, he said.

Construction was a lagging indicator not a leading indicator, he said, which meant that, while the industry may appear buoyant currently, that would not last.

Local government needed cash to spend on infrastructure and that may need to come in the form of interest free loans from the Government, he said.

“The Government can raise money frankly at 1 per cent or less internationally.”

Key said flexibility was important during a crisis when “the number one rule in the rule book is throw out the rule book”.

“Nothing works when you’re in a crisis that used to work when it was business as normal.”

Ateed chief executive Nick Hill said Auckland would be disproportionately affected by the pandemic with an estimated 50,000 Aucklanders expected to lose their jobs as a result of the impact of Covid-19.

He said 2021 was supposed to be “a year like no other” for Auckland but that had been undone by Covid-19.

“Like all of you we’ve had to tear up our plans.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says major infrastructure projects could grind to a halt if skilled migrant workers are not allowed into the country soon.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said New Zealand’s lockdown had a big impact on the finances of Auckland Council and Auckland Transport and another lockdown would be “crippling” to those organisations.

There was no point calling for an early end to New Zealand's border closure, he said.

“We would be mad to do that.”

But he did believe skilled migrant workers should be given entry to New Zealand provided there were strict quarantine requirements paid for by their employers.

"These things can be done at very low risk to the community."

If skilled migrants were not allowed into New Zealand critical council infrastructure projects such as the City Rail Link and the Central Interceptor wastewater pipe projects would “grind to a halt”, he said.