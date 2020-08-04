Kikki K says some stores will reopen soon in New Zealand, Australia

Stationery retailer Kikki K is reopening some of the stores it closed in New Zealand earlier this year.

The Australian global chain was put into receivership in March after weak sales in December and January.

In June, Kikki K's New Zealand receivers, BDO, confirmed that the company had closed its stores in New Zealand and that all staff positions had been terminated.

BDO said at the time it understood a sale process was under way by the receivers of the Australian operations, and the prospective buyer had expressed an interest in the New Zealand operations.

READ MORE:

* Kikki K closes its New Zealand shops but stays open in Australia

* Stationery store Kikki K receivers court possible buyers

* Kimberleys to close by Sunday as receivers fail to find buyer



Josh Robenstone/Sydney Morning Herald Kikki K was founded by Swedish entrepreneur Kristina Karlsson in 2001.

On Tuesday, Kikki K said it would be re-opening a number of stores across Australia and New Zealand.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support and patience, particularly as we navigated some challenging circumstances over the past five months.”

Customers could use kikki.K gift cards or e-gift vouchers in-store and online.

Kikki K executives had been close to a rescue deal with a large global investor prior to the collapse, but “ran out of time", a spokesman said in March.

Kikki K had 64 shops in Australia, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

When the receivership was announced, chief executive Paul Lacy said an “unprecedented line-up of external factors” including the coronavirus, had contributed to the business's collapse.

Kikki K was founded by Australian-based Swedish entrepreneur Kristina Karlsson in 2001.