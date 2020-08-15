'We’re leaving no stone unturned': Did New Zealand's outbreak come from a Melbourne coolstore?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the current Covid-19 strain appears to be new to the country and not the same as the first outbreak.

There is no evidence to suggest Covid-19 can spread via food packaging, health experts say.

However, New Zealand authorities are investigating whether a recent outbreak of Covid-19 in the community came from chilled products shipped from overseas, with a particular focus on a Melbourne coolstore where two workers recently tested positive for the disease.

An Americold coolstore facility in Mt Wellington, Auckland was forced to close this week after a worker and three of his family members tested positive for Covid-19.

It marked the first case of community transmission in New Zealand in more than 100 days and triggered an alert level 3 lockdown in Auckland, with the rest of New Zealand moving to alert level 2.

The resurgence has so far resulted in 37 positive Covid-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health said the Ministry for Primary Industries tested the Mt Wellington facility on Friday.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said testing from the site was being processed on Saturday.

All staff at Americold's Mt Wellington site have been tested for Covid-19. So far five workers and one contractor have tested positive. Four results were still to come back.

As of Friday five Americold staff at the Mt Wellington, and one contractor who visited the site, had tested positive for Covid-19.

There have also been two confirmed Covid-19 cases at Americold's Melbourne facility in the past two weeks.

Bloomfield said genomic testing was being done in Australia to see whether there was any link between the Melbourne Americold facility and the New Zealand outbreak.

“It’s part of the overall puzzle, and we’re leaving no stone unturned,” Bloomfield said.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says police are helping with a scene examination between Americold's Mt Wellington site and the border.

On Friday Bloomfield said with help from police, the Mt Wellington Americold “setting” was being “thoroughly” investigated from the border through to the coolstore.

However, earlier in the week he said chilled products being the source of the outbreak was an “unlikely” scenario.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there's not a lot of research around the role surfaces play in the spread of Covid-19.

On Friday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was not clear where the virus originated from and contact tracing and genomic testing had ruled out a link to quarantine and isolation facilities.

Sequencing of the virus also showed that it was not a “burning ember” from New Zealand’s first wave of Covid-19, she said.

“It appears to be new to New Zealand,” Ardern said.

Extensive testing and contact tracing determined the earliest case found to date was an Americold coolstore worker who became sick on July 31, she said.

She said we may never know how the virus entered the country.

“There’s a number of theories that exist but not a lot of research that tells us at this point whether or not surfaces are in play or whether or not there was a connection through that supply chain,” Ardern said.

Americold owns and operates 183 sites in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina.

New York Stock Exchange-listed Americold is New Zealand’s largest coolstore provider and supplies frozen goods to supermarkets and fast food outlets.

All products at the Mt Wellington facility were frozen goods manufactured both locally and overseas.

Overseas products were imported by sea from about 15 different countries.

Professor Michael Baker says the disease is not considered to be water or food borne.

Otago University professor and epidemiologist Michael Baker said there was currently no evidence that refrigerated freight had a role in transmitting Covid-19 between people.

“This is a respiratory pathogen, and the predominant mode of transmission is through respiratory droplets and aerosols produced by infected people,” Baker said.

“Surfaces that have recently been contaminated with respiratory droplets can also infect people, but this mode of transmission is considered much less important than direct respiratory spread.”

The disease was not considered to be water or food borne, he said.

Stuff asked the Ministry of Health whether there was a risk frozen products contaminated with Covid-19 either locally or overseas could have ended up on store shelves and what advice it had for the public.

“Unfortunately this is still under investigation. MPI is testing today. This is all the information we have at this stage,” a spokeswoman said on Friday.

A spokesman for the New Zealand Food & Grocery Council said it was keeping “a watching brief” on the Americold developments.

“We have been advised New Zealand Food Safety has reviewed the most recent science from around the world about the risk of being infected with Covid-19 through contact with food or food packaging, and to date it has seen no evidence of transmission via food or food packaging.”

This week two cities in China found traces of Covid-19 on imported frozen food, according to Chinese media.

A sample taken from the surface of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern city of Shenzhen from Brazil, as well as samples of outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp sold in the northwestern city of Xian, tested positive for the virus, local Chinese authorities said.

Viruses can survive up to two years at temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius, but scientists and officials say there is no strong evidence so far the coronavirus can spread via frozen food."

The World Health Organisation on Friday said it had no evidence of coronavirus being spread by food or packaging and urged people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain.

“People should not fear food, food packaging or delivery of food," the World Health Organisation's head of emergencies programme Mike Ryan told a briefing.

The US Food and Drug Administration and Agriculture Department said in a joint statement "there is no evidence that people can contract Covid-19 from food or from food packaging."

Shenzhen's health authorities traced and tested everyone who might have come into contact with potentially contaminated food products, and all results were negative.

The Shenzhen Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters said the public needed to take precautions to reduce infection risks from imported meat and seafood.