Coronavirus: Up to 200 job losses at Steel and Tube, but 30 might be saved

Steel manufacturer Steel & Tube has confirmed up to 200 redundancies due to the impacts of coronavirus, but hopes to keep 30 of those positions if sales continue to recover.

In April, the company proposed the redundancies ahead of an expected Covid-19 downturn, and began talks with staff and union delegates about the restructuring, including closing and consolidating 11 branches.

On Friday, Steel & Tube said 93 people had already left by June 30, and the rest were due to leave by the end of the year.

Overall, the company had identified 125 white collar workers, about 45 staff working in installation that were transferring to other outsource providers, and another 30 blue collar workers whose positions were dependent on demand.

Supplied Steel & Tube made a net loss of $60m for the 2020 financial year.

Chief executive Mark Malpass said the last three months had been positive for the business, but forecasts of further economic downturn had prompted the decision to cut jobs.

“We’re obviously across a lot of parts of the economy and have a good feel for activity levels, and formed a view which is where we arrived at that up to 200 people.

“Certainly if sales transact the way they have been the last three months, I’m hoping we’re not going to have to retrench those 30 blue collar workers that we’ve identified inside that 150 to 200.

“We’re busy at the moment and not seeing any signs immediately of the need to retrench those folks, so that would be my hope.”

The company also released confirmation of its annual result, a net loss of $60 million compared with a net profit of $10.4 million the previous year. Annual revenue fell to $417.9 million from $498.1 million.

Steel & Tube said its balance sheet was strong despite a challenging second half, which featured the level 4 and level 3 lockdowns. It had net cash of $7.4 million at June 30, and borrowings of $10 million.

The company put in place a new technology system two years ago that “was a lot of pain at the time”, but allowed it to expand its business digitally, Malpass said.

A rarity in the industry, Steel & Tube now offered ecommerce options for customers, and during lockdown its technology enabled staff to work from home.

It had been “creating our own luck,” he said, working with customers and rolling out a digital programme to drive activity and stimulate sales.

“We’re seeing it in our cashflows are very strong, and we’re also paying our supply companies very regularly as well to try and keep the economy moving and NZ Inc ticking.”

Steel & Tube has had a difficult three years, fending off a takeover bid by Fletcher Building in 2018 and selling off chunks of its property portfolio.

It sold a surplus Gisborne property during the year, providing $1.4 million to reduce its debt.

It was one of several steel companies investigated by the Commerce Commission over the claimed ductility of its earthquake-grade steel mesh, and was fined over $1.8m in 2018, which was later raised to just over $2m on appeal, for breaching the Fair Trading Act.

The company hoped to benefit from planned government investment in infrastructure projects as part of the country’s recovery from Covid-19.