Harvey Norman shook off lockdown with surge in sales

Furniture retailer Harvey Norman experienced a sales bounce in New Zealand when the country returned to alert level 1 earlier this year.

In July and August, sales were 19.2 per cent higher than the same time a year earlier.

On Friday, the Australian-based company reported a AU$480.54 million (NZ$525.3m) profit after tax across its global network for the year ending June 30, a 19.4 per cent jump on last year.

While sales in New Zealand declined during the lockdown period, they rebounded strongly when the restrictions were lifted, the company said in its annual report.

Harvey Norman New Zealand sales for the year were AU$99.16m, a 28.1 per cent, or NZ$108.2m, increase on last year.

The 19.2 per cent sales increase in July and August were after the end of the 2020 financial year reporting period.

Louis Duovis/Sydney Morning Herald Gerry Harvey says Harvey Norman’s 2020 results were positive, despite a difficult year.

Harvey Norman chairman Gerry Harvey said the last year had presented a number of unique challenges.

“The drought and bushfires last summer, followed by Covid-19, had a significant impact in the eight countries where we, or our franchisees, trade,” Harvey said.

The company has stores in Australia, New Zealand, Slovenia and Croatia, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Singapore and Malaysia.

The company received $12.7m in wage subsidies for its 1850 staff nationwide.

Harvey said the increased cash flow, coupled with stringent measures implemented over the last year to preserve cash, were used to pay down external debt.

The 2020 results also positioned the company well for future growth, he said.

Harvey Norman planed to open three new stores in New Zealand, three in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Ireland and one in Croatia.

The positive year-end results followed a period of uncertainty for the company.

Harvey Norman was initially forced to close all stores before being granted status as an essential service to sell some products via click and collect.

During the lockdown, Harvey Norman initially refused to pay rent on some stores.

Ross Giblin Harvey Norman stores nationwide saw a 19.2 per cent bounce in sales in July and August.

The company sent a letter to a number of landlords around New Zealand on March 25 telling them that it would not pay rent while its stores were closed.

However, the company later backtracked and agreed to pay half of one month's rent as "an act of good faith" in its negotiations with landlords.

First Retail group managing director Chris Wilkinson said the results were not surprising.

“There was a huge flight to technology during the lockdown. People were using technology and appliances more while they were at home.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson says the sugar rush of July and August was beginning to subside.

Harvey Norman was also well positioned to easily move customers from the store experience to its online platform, he said.

The results also illustrated the sugar rush experienced by retailers in the post-lockdown period.

But those needs and wants had been largely satisfied and retail was now slowing down, he said.

“People are only really an arm's length from someone who has been effected, and so they are starting to be more cautious.”