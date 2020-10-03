Qantas and Jetstar quickly start selling flights from New Zealand following trans-Tasman bubble news

The Labour leader says Kiwis who travel to Australia will, at present, have to quarantine on return.

Qantas and its subsidiary Jetstar have been quick to start selling flights across the Tasman following news Australia will allow New Zealanders to visit without needing to quarantine.

And the airlines say new routes they’ve not previously offered from New Zealand to Australia are likely, as more Australian cities open up.

On Friday Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said, from October 16, New Zealanders who have not been in a designated Covid-19 hotspot in the past 14 days will be able to travel into New South Wales and the Northern Territory.

The arrangement will initially be one-way, with Australians not able to travel to New Zealand, and anyone leaving these shores for Australia will need to pay for two weeks of managed isolation upon their return to New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Air NZ's strong domestic recovery could entice Jetstar to expand in NZ - analyst

* Coronavirus: All Qantas and Jetstar international flights suspended from late March



Qantas and Jetstar have both started selling scheduled flights from the day the new rule applies, following a six-month absence from the trans-Tasman market due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on international travel.

Throughout Covid-19 Air New Zealand has continued operating limited services from Auckland to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

SUPPLIED Qantas has started selling trans-Tasman fares on the back of news that New Zealanders can now enter Australia without having to go into quarantine.

However, an Air New Zealand spokeswoman said it had nothing to announce around additional capacity following Friday’s bubble development.

From October 16 Qantas is offering six Auckland-Sydney flights per week from $882 one way and four Christchurch-Sydney flights per week from $875 one way.

Jetstar is operating three Auckland-Sydney flights per week, starting from $279 one way.

Air New Zealand flights from Auckland to Sydney on October 16 are $592 one way.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said the first phase of a travel bubble with New Zealand was the best news the industry had had in months.

“It’s great for the family and friends who can be reunited and for people needing to travel for a job,” Joyce said.

“It means we’ll be able to get more planes back in the sky and more of our people back to work.”

New Zealand was Australia’s second biggest source of visitors before the pandemic.

“It’s obviously about to go straight to number one.”

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the one way travel bubble was a positive step towards opening up a Tasman bubble.

“Kiwis wanting to reconnect with families and friends in Northern Territory and New South Wales will welcome this news, and we look forward to hearing more about a complete Tasman safe zone soon,” Foran said.

Virgin Australia said in a statement the trans-Tasman travel zone was a welcomed first step and would help the aviation sector to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are however commercially reliant on two-way passenger traffic, therefore our approach to reintroducing services between Australia and New Zealand will ultimately be driven by customer demand.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff New Zealand Aviation Coalition (NZAC) co-chair Justin Tighe-Umbers says a “hotspot” is an area with fewer than three cases of Covid-19 over three days.

New Zealand Aviation Coalition (NZAC) co-chair Justin Tighe-Umbers said there would be a lot of New Zealanders with family and friends in Australia and businesspeople that would benefit from quarantine free travel.

“Now it is up the New Zealand Government to reconsider how it might open to Australians under the same conditions,” Tighe-Umbers said.

A “hotspot” was an area where there had been fewer than three cases of the virus over three days, he said.

“We’d like to see New Zealand follow suit and give travellers, business and airlines certainty and open up quarantine-free travel to people from those Australian states that meet a similar hotspot definition.”

Forsyth Barr analysts Andy Bowley and Scott Anderson said in order for New Zealand to form a bubble with Australia the New Zealand Government would need to have confidence that Australian states had eliminated Covid-19 and that states bordering Victoria had sufficient controls in place to ensure low risk of inter-state transmission.