Travel bubble with Australia would free up 'enormous amount of capacity' in managed isolation, Grant Robertson says

A travel bubble with Australia would free up “an enormous amount capacity” in New Zealand’s managed isolation facilities and allow more international visitors from other nations to enter the country, Labour’s finance spokesman Grant Robertson says.

Speaking at an Auckland Business Chamber event in Auckland on Friday morning Robertson said recent figures showed between 60 and 70 per cent of people in New Zealand’s managed isolation facilities were from Australia.

By allowing visitors from Australia to enter New Zealand without the need to isolate, New Zealand would be able to welcome a greater number of visitors from other countries.

“If we’re actually able to move to that safe travel zone then it opens up an enormous amount of capacity within our managed isolation facilities,” Robertson said.

That freed up capacity would allow visitors on work visas, as well as international tourists, to enter New Zealand, he said.

From October 16, New Zealanders who have not been in a designated Covid-19 hotspot in the past 14 days will be able to travel into New South Wales and the Northern Territory.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Labour’s finance spokesman Grant Robertson says a safe travel zone with Australia would free up capacity in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities.

The arrangement will initially be one-way, with Australians not able to travel to New Zealand, and anyone leaving these shores for Australia will need to pay for two weeks of managed isolation upon their return to New Zealand.

Robertson told the business breakfast crowd of about 100 people that New Zealand’s processes at the border were improving in terms of security, contact tracing, testing and genomic sequencing.

“All of that builds up to allow us to bring more people into New Zealand,” Robertson said.

A day earlier Robertson issued a press release highlighting an international Bloomberg survey of 700 executives that found New Zealand was the country that they would be most confident about investing in.

STUFF Some figures looking at the economic hit Covid-19 has had on New Zealand.

New Zealand also topped a market crisis management index in the survey for its strong rankings for political stability, economic recovery, virus control and social resilience.

Robertson said in the release New Zealand had one of the most open economies in the world because the country had a plan for Covid-19 and stuck to it.

“We have eliminated our second wave, as others are still grappling to get this virus under control.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour Party finance spokesman Grant Robertson says New Zealand has one of the most open economies in the world because the country had a plan for Covid-19 and stuck to it.

On the same day a monthly ANZ survey showed business confidence picked up in October.

A net 4 per cent of business owners expected their own firm’s prospects to improve over the coming year, a 9 point lift from a net negative 5 per cent last month.

It is a turnaround from the net negative 55 per cent figure recorded in April, and higher than it was a year ago.

On Wednesday New Zealand eliminated Covid-19 for a second time after it was announced all community cases in New Zealand’s second Covid-19 outbreak had recovered.

Later that evening Auckland moved back to level 1, meaning the whole country was now in the most free level 1 for the first time since early August 11.