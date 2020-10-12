Covid-19 boosts NZ union membership, but aviation job losses hit E tū numbers

Covid-19 has changed the landscape of industrial and employment relations in New Zealand, says a management expert.

Union membership is up, but job losses in the aviation and manufacturing industries have hit numbers at one of New Zealand’s largest unions, E tū.

The country’s employment landscape went through huge change during the coronavirus lockdown, with uncertainty about employment rules, and many people unable to work, then facing financial hardship and job loss.

After predictions of a post-lockdown surge in unemployment, the official unemployment rate actually fell to 4 per cent in the June quarter, but there has been a jump in people receiving the Jobseeker Support benefit.

Union members as a proportion of the workforce rose over the three months to June, to 19.8 per cent compared with 19.1 per cent in the December quarter 2019, according to Statistics New Zealand data released by the Council of Trade Unions.

Union membership rose by about 12,000 to 411,000 by the end of June, from 399,000 in March. The biggest jump was in public administration and safety.

New Zealand’s largest union, the Public Service Association, saw membership remain stable at around 77,000.

“New Zealanders shared the collective experience of Covid-19, and it helped many of us become aware of our collective power to influence what our shared future will look like,” said PSA national secretary Kerry Davies.

Members at E tū, the country’s largest private sector union, fell by about 2000 to just over 50,000, said assistant national secretary Rachel Mackintosh.

The union usually had a high turnover, of about 25 per cent a year, but Covid had accelerated that.

“E tū is really broad. We definitely had a hit in membership, principally in aviation because we are the union of flight attendants and ground staff, so when Air New Zealand laid off hundreds of people, a lot of those were our members.”

The union intended to be part of the post-Covid economic rebuild, and was also focused on rebuilding itself as well.

“There’s a whole lot of people who've been unable to be fee-paying union members, we want to keep connections with them and support people through retraining, rethinking about what kind of future they want so they’ll again be the union members of the future.”

The union has developed relationships with tertiary providers like the Manukau Institute of Technology, and created its Job Match tool.

“We’ve done quite a lot of thinking about what happens to working people when the economy tanks and they lose their jobs. So we’ve developed our own tool and reached out to a lot of different organisations around the country.”

Ricky Wilson/STUFF Job losses at Air New Zealand after Covid-19 hit also had an impact on E tū’s membership.

During the lockdown, the union fielded a big surge in calls from people wanting to know what their rights were. It also lobbied on behalf of members in essential services, in security and health, to get access to PPE.

The union saw the Covid-19 disruption as a chance to grow by pushing for decent jobs.

“That intense work that has gone on between our staff and those members, fighting for every job that we could save, and advocating for retraining, and with our Jobs Match tool, that’s our strategy - to be there, and to be relevant, and to think what do working people need? They need decent work, they need decent wages, they need skills, and they need jobs to go to.”

On the employers’ side, membership of the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) remained stable at about 6000.

Some businesses had not renewed their membership, either because they had closed or were cutting costs, while new ones had joined, said EMA head of strategy and advocacy Alan McDonald.

The EMA’s ability to provide advice to employers, along with support from its legal team about HR and difficulties around the wage subsidy, restructuring, and other employment-related issues, had reinforced the organisation’s value, McDonald said.

“It’s really good for business to have that source of information, filtered and not just direct from the Government.”

During the lockdown it opened its call centre to all businesses, and 100 or so calls a day became nearly 1000 at the peak.

Dr Anna Earle, lecturer in management at University of Canterbury, said Covid-19 had changed the landscape of industrial and employment relations in New Zealand.

“This sort of event can have a significant impact on job security, employee wellbeing, and relations between employee and employer.”

On the positive side, the growing importance of wellbeing and flexibility in the workplace was not just a passing trend, Earle said. Employers were also being more transparent with employees as a result of the pandemic.

“There is fundamental change going on, and at the moment it’s happening at an organisation level but I think we’re going to start seeing policy change nationwide around working from home.”

She expected to see another rise in the involvement of unions after the Covid wage subsidy extension expired.

“I think the involvement of unions and their almost auditing of how organisations actually implement the wellbeing and manage the employee/employer relationship, and for wellbeing policies not just being lipservice, I think that’s where the unions will come into play.”