Just 4092 Kāinga Ora houses meet Healthy Homes standards ahead of mid-2023 goal

Just over 4000 of Kāinga Ora’s 66,000 state houses meet the Healthy Homes standards, but it says all its properties will meet the standard by July 2023.

As of September 25, 4092 of its lettable units fully met the standards, the agency said in response to an Official Information Act (OIA) request from Wellington mortgage broker Andrew Perry.

When the Healthy Home standards were announced in 2019, landlords were given a few years to update their properties.

The standards set minimum residential rental requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture and drainage, and draught stopping.

Joe Johnson/Stuff In June 2020, the Minister of Housing Megan Woods met tenant Uate Pani during a visit to Kāinga Ora housing complex in Christchurch where the homes are certified to 6 Homestar standards.

“It is important to note that the actual number with the required interventions, either in whole or part, is more than this total – the certification process is the final stage to confirm compliance,” Kāinga Ora government relations manager Rachel Kelly said in the OIA.

“Certification of properties was delayed by Covid-19 Lockdown, where this compliance work was not deemed as essential.”

The agency expected to upgrade between 30 and 35 per cent of its portfolio each of the next three years, to bring all of its properties up to grade by July 1, 2023, Kelly said.

The Government’s upgrade of 1500 state houses over the next two-and-a-half years works out at $333,333 per house.

The expansion of the Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities Retrofit Programme, will cost a total $500 million, the Government said in July.

Work to bring the older homes up to or above the new build and Homestar 6 standards would include insulation, improved air-tightness, and new heating.

All tenancies must meet the new standards by July 1, 2024.

Under the previous law rentals were only required to be insulated if it was practicable.