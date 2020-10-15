Global giant S C Johnson wins Ziploc battle in New Zealand

An Australian company has lost a long battle to use the word Ziploc in New Zealand, having taken its fight against global giant S C Johnson & Son to the Supreme Court.

The original trade mark for the two-strip sealing mechanism on plastic bags was first registered by Johnson in New Zealand in 1974.

However, in 2001 International Consolidated Business (ICB) was able to trade mark the term as its own.

Since then, the two companies have been in a legal stoush over the right to use the term on packaging for plastic bags and food wrap.

READ MORE:

* Microsoft attempts to disrupt Russian criminal botnet Trickbot

* Burger King unveils massive McDonald's-trolling burger

* Who owns the word Ziploc?



123RF An Australian company has lost a long battle to use the word Ziploc in New Zealand.

ICB did not give up after losing in the Court of Appeal last year, but its appeal was dismissed by the Supreme Court in Wellington on Thursday.

ICB was ordered to pay costs of $10,000 to Johnson.

At the heart of the issue were three days in April 2013.

Johnson filed an application to revoke ICB’s trademark on April 22, 2013. That trade mark was revoked for non-use on June 26, 2014, effective from April 22, 2013.

Three days earlier, on April 19, 2013, Johnson had applied to register its own Ziploc trade mark.

For those three days there were two claims to ownership of the trade marked word, setting up the legal conflict.

ICB had opposed Johnson’s April application for registration on four grounds, including that the application for registration was not made by the owner or proprietor of the trade mark, and that the trade mark was identical to ICB’s.

According to the Court of Appeal judgment last year, ICB had not consistently used the term Ziploc for more than three years prior to Johnson's application.

The Court of Appeal had dismissed the importance of the overlap, placing greater importance on the regular usage of the term.

The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the appeal by ICB, basing its judgment on the issue of the applications’ timing, not ownership.

“There was nothing ICB could put forward, other than mere registration, to defeat what the Court of Appeal held to be Johnson’s legitimate claim to ownership,” the Supreme Court judges said.

”There was thus no impediment to Johnson’s application proceeding to registration.”

The date of assessment was the date of entry onto the register.