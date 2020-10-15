Auckland Airport trials Covid-busting tech ahead of one-way bubble opening

From October 16 Kiwis who have not been in a designated Covid-19 hotspot in the past 14 days will be able to travel to Australia without needing to go into quarantine.

Auckland International Airport is trialling new coronavirus-busting technology, including thermal-imaging cameras to detect travellers with fevers, as it prepares to process the first passengers to fly to Australia under a new one-way travel bubble.

From Friday New Zealanders who have not been in a designated Covid-19 hotspot in the past 14 days will be able to travel to New South Wales and the Northern Territory without needing to go into quarantine.

The arrangement will be one-way, with Australians still not allowed to enter New Zealand, and anyone leaving these shores for Australia will need to pay for two weeks of managed isolation upon their return to New Zealand.

Qantas and its subsidiary Jetstar were quick to reinstate flights across the Tasman following the news, with Qantas operating six Auckland-Sydney flights and four Christchurch-Sydney flights per week and Jetstar operating three Auckland-Sydney flights per week.

Auckland Airport said the Jetstar and Qantas restart brought the number of airlines operating scheduled services across the Tasman to four, joining Air New Zealand and Qatar.

Air New Zealand has continued flying to Australia throughout the pandemic, with services from Auckland to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in the New South Wales capital of Sydney with the state recording six new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Thursday.

Supplied The number of airlines offering scheduled trans-Tasman passenger services doubles from tomorrow.

Auckland Airport operations general manager Anna Cassels-Brown said it had various technology trials underway to protect passengers at the airport, on top of existing safety measures such as separate terminal areas for transit passengers.

Trials were underway on thermal-imaging cameras that could detect someone with a fever amongst a group of people, she said.

Ultraviolet light technology, commonly used to sterilise surgical equipment, had also been installed on escalator handrails and antimicrobial shields had been added to elevator buttons, she said.

“These are really unobtrusive ways we can improve the comfort of travellers in this post-Covid environment and are changes that for the most part will go unnoticed,” Cassels-Brown said.

In addition, from early on in the pandemic anti-viral cleaning throughout the terminals had been undertaken more frequently, with a focus on high-touch areas, she said.

On-the-spot cleaning audits were carried out using handheld, digital scanners that ensured the cleaning regime was effectively killing germs, she said.

“We know our cleaning regime is really effective, but the technology solutions provide another layer of protection, so we’ll continue exploring opportunities to use technology in this way.”

The focus had been on measures which ensured the airport was a safe environment to walk through, she said.

“This is a serious virus, but we know there’s a lot we can do to manage the risk.”