Former Air NZ executive Cam Wallace named as new MediaWorks boss

Cam Wallace left Air New Zealand at the end of September following a 20-year stint at the airline.

Veteran Air New Zealand executive Cam Wallace has been hired as the new boss of MediaWorks.

The former Air New Zealand chief commercial and customer officer announced his resignation from the national carrier in early September following a 19-year career at the airline.

He left the airline on September 30 and would continue providing consultancy support to chief executive Greg Foran until the end of 2020.

On Thursday MediaWorks said in a statement Wallace would be taking up the position of chief executive of the media company at the beginning of 2021.

Wallace would take over from Michael Anderson who joined the company in 2016 and announced his resignation in July.

In September, it was announced US company Discovery Inc would buy MediaWorks’ TV arm including channels Three and Bravo and MediaWorks’ Newshub journalism arm, along with streaming service ThreeNow, Three+1, Bravo+1, The Edge TV and The Breeze TV.

MediaWorks, which is majority-owned by US investment company Oaktree, retained its radio and outdoor advertising business.

Wallace said he was excited about the new role.

“While it’s a change in industry for me, the overarching objectives are the same and I look forward to exploring and capitalising on the growth opportunities across radio and outdoor over the coming years,” Wallace said.

He said culture was the most important component of any business, and he was passionate about driving an engaged and motivated workforce with a common purpose.

There had never been a more exciting time to live and work in New Zealand, he said.

In announcing his resignation from Air New Zealand, Wallace said he would be focusing on career opportunities that allowed him to work on the global stage.

MediaWorks chairman Jack Matthews said Wallace would bring experience and a fresh perspective as the business focused on growing its radio and outdoor platforms.

“We believe that Cam is the perfect fit for driving this agenda over the coming years with his proven record in delivering strong commercial performance and leading his people to best-in-class results.”

At Air New Zealand Wallace was responsible for growing revenue, opening new market opportunities and growing strategic alliance partnerships.

He had about 2000 staff working under him in a portfolio that included commercial, cargo, marketing, sales, communications, loyalty, alliance and customer experience.