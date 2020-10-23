BurgerFuel founder loses fight to establish burger chain in the United States

BurgerFuel is quitting the United States, saying the Covid-19 environment makes it “extremely difficult” to get a foothold in the fast food market there.

Chain founder Chris Mason took over the rights to the BurgerFuel USA master franchise in 2018, after the board of New Zealand-based Burger Fuel Group decided it was not viable to expand into the US market.

At the time, Mason stepped down from Burger Fuel Group’s board but retained his roughly 11 per cent stake in the company.

But on Friday, Burger Fuel Group, which included the Shake Out and Winner Winner brands, advised the New Zealand stockmarket that it would acquire 1,538,461 shares from the Mason Family trust to settle debt relating to the US venture.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: 'Nobody was prepared' for massive BurgerFuel crowds, manager says

* Burger Fuel pulls out of Iraq as tensions rise in the region

* Plant patties may not be any healthier than beef burgers, expert says

* Burger Fuel opens in the United States



Burger Fuel Group also agreed to buy a further 1,794,871 shares from the trust for $700,000.

Supplied BurgerFuel has remained popular in New Zealand but its future overseas is uncertain. (File photo)

The sole BurgerFuel restaurant in the US, in Indianapolis, will permanently close, the company said.

As part of the agreement, Mason will cease being the BurgerFuel USA master licensee and will relinquish all rights to operate BurgerFuel in the US.

The share buyback will almost halve Mason’s stake in the company, dropping from 11 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

In its statement to the stockmarket, Burger Fuel Group said the settlement avoided the likelihood of legal proceedings commencing between Mason and the board.

The spread of Covid-19 and ongoing lockdowns were blamed for the failure of BurgerFuel USA.

“At this time, the Covid-19 environment in the US makes the development of BurgerFuel in that country extremely difficult and unlikely to succeed,” the company said.

In January, the company announced it was closing its two restaurants in Iraq, due to political instability.

BurgerFuel was founded by Mason in Auckland in 1995 and, as of the end of March, there were 78 BurgerFuel, Shake Out and Winner Winner stores worldwide.

The company later warned that it was cautious about its future in the wider Middle East.

Burger Fuel Group reported a net profit after tax of $505,478 for the year ending March 30, a 59.1 per cent decrease on the previous year.

BurgerFuel has been approached for further comment.