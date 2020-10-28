Hamilton banks on building boom

Developer Matt Stark has bought 401 Grey Street in Hamilton East and plans to establish a market showcasing local produce.

Hamilton’s inner city will change dramatically over the next decade, as towering apartment complexes and sleek office buildings transform the city’s skyline.

A line-up of the city’s biggest developers came together this week to share plans for their showpiece builds, further cementing Hamilton’s status as one of the country’s fastest growing cities.

The plans were detailed at Grow Waikato, an event organised by Labour Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange to showcase Hamilton’s buoyant construction sector.

At the heart of the city and wider region’s future economic growth is the planned Ruakura Superhub, with work on the project’s roads starting next month.

The superhub’s inland port is timed to begin operating in early 2022, in line with the opening of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway.

Audience members at Grow Waikato listen as city developers outline their showpiece construction projects.

The project also includes a logistics and industrial precinct and a service centre alongside the expressway.

“Because we’re here forever, we do things differently,” Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) chief executive Chris Joblin​ said.

“It means that when we build stuff, we build it to last. We’re prepared to spend more money than others and that’s just a function of who we are.”

Changes to retail brought about by the coronavirus pandemic has further enhanced the importance of the inland port as more people buy goods online.

“Retail is going to be different and the change in retail is going to supercharge logistics,” Joblin said.

The inland port at the Ruakura Superhub is expected to start operating in early 2022.

“Why is that important for us as a city and a region? We can service the whole of the North Island for same day delivery of internet retail from here. You can’t do it from Auckland, and you can’t do it from the lower North Island.”

In September, TGH broke ground on its $50 million office complex on the corner of Collingwood and Tristram Streets. Once complete, the four-storey glass panel offices will house 650 ACC staff.

Joblin also shared an artist’s impression of a proposed high-rise building for a vacant block on the corner of Ward and Victoria Streets. The building will offer premium office space in the central city.

In July, the Government released new guidelines aimed at dramatically increasing housing developments in the country’s fastest growing cities, such as Hamilton.

The National Policy Statement on Urban Development will slash height restrictions in some suburbs and force councils to accept developments with no car parks.

An artist's impression of the first building to be built as part of the Union Square precinct in Hamilton.

Fosters chief executive Leonard Gardner​ said creating high density housing is crucial given Hamilton’s constrained boundaries.

More projects such as the five-storey mixed-use development Parkhaven are needed as increasing numbers of people move to Hamilton for employment.

“I always used to say I don’t believe in apartments in Hamilton,” Gardner said, “but I’ve changed my mind.”

“In the next 10 years there’s going to be 10 Parkhavens around Hamilton’s CBD. It’s going to be a really powerful story for what Hamilton’s going to be in 10 years’ time.”

Fosters is involved in a joint venture with Ebbett Group and Imola Ltd to build the Union Square precinct, a major downtown development covering half a city block. Five buildings are planned for the precinct, with work already underway on the first five-storey building.

In the city’s north, Perry Group will start earthworks on its Te Awa Lakes development in mid-2021. The 74-hectare project will include a water adventure park, a village centre with restaurants and bars, and a residential development with about 1000 homes.

The Te Awa Lakes development will include a water park, a village centre, and residential housing.

Te Awa Lakes’ development director Lale Ieremia​ said its high-density residential development will anchor the site while the water park has aspirations of being the “adrenalin capital” of the region.

Te Awa Lakes crosses over the Waikato Expressway and includes 14 hectares inside Waikato District Council’s boundary. It’s here, Perry Group plan to build a retirement village connected to early childhood learning facilities and affordable housing.

Property developer Matt Stark has a reputation for breathing new life into old buildings as well as doing new builds in the city. Stark said his projects are guided by a philosophy of putting people first.

His latest developments include the Hills Village development in Hamilton East and the Tristram Precinct which is due to be completed by March. Confirmed tenants of the Tristram Precinct include the Waikato Regional Council and WSP Opus.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the Government needs to commit more funds to Hamilton.

Across the river, Stark has plans to convert Waikato Regional Council’s 401 Grey Street headquarters into a marketplace called “Made” and will be based on Christchurch’s Riverside Market. The site will showcase local food producers and “creators and makers”.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said one of the biggest challenges of being a high-growth city is funding infrastructure.

Hamilton has attracted Government funding for initiatives such as the regional theatre and the Ruakura Superhub, but needs more.

“There’s a lot more the Government could be doing to support us as one of the highest growth councils in the country and the centre of the North Island economy,” Southgate said.

“Jamie [Strange] we’re coming at you. Gaurav [Sharma] we’re coming at you. We want more Government money coming into this high growth region. We need it to maximise what we can gain.”

Labour Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange speaks at Grow Waikato.

Strange said despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, a high level of optimism remains among Waikato business leaders.

“One of the key reasons why I see it as being very resilient, and in fact very positive and vibrant, is because of the building and construction sector,” Strange said.

“The reality is we’ve got something really special happening in our region.”

Rachel Karalus, chief executive of K'aute Pasifika Trust spoke about the organisation’s plans to build a Pan Pasifika Hub in Hamilton’s Hinemoa Park. The project’s cost is $11m, with almost $4m secured in grant funding.